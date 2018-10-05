If you’re an equity investor, all the hectoring has probably left you frazzled, staring anxiously at fixed-income markets for early signs of the apocalypse. So it’s no mystery why the sight of 10-year Treasury yields spinning higher at the fastest rate in two years was enough to send the S&P 500 to its worst two-day tumble since May.

Corporate America has gone on a borrowing spree to take advantage of near-record low rates. Excluding financials, S&P 500 companies have more than doubled their borrowings to $5 trillion over a decade.

Should interest rates rise and growth slow, companies are bound to see to their financial soundness deteriorate. More than $1 trillion of investment-grade corporate bonds could be cut in the next downgrade cycle, according to analysis this past week by Morgan Stanley.

“Leverage is near all-time highs, and companies used tax reform proceeds for buybacks instead of paying down debt,” said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation for Pacific Life Fund Advisors, which manages $40 billion. “More than triple the debt that came due in 2018 will be due each year from ’19-’21. If yields go up, there’s real concern about companies’ ability to reissue and keep their leverage.”

The Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.23 percent and 2.43 percent in when-issued trading.