The latest agreement allows for all temporary employees with four or more years of service to move to permanent positions with better pay and benefits.
Union members previously had opposed Kellogg’s two-tier employment system, which did not offer temporary workers, who make up 30 percent of its workforce, a pathway to become permanent staffers.
Employees at Kellogg’s cereal plants, including facilities in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and about 1,400 union members.
The new deal, which Kellogg employees will vote on Dec. 5, will also offer permanent employees better post-retirement benefits.
Kellogg is one of several major U.S. companies that have faced worker strikes in the recent past as the labor market tightens and inflation increases.
Last month, farm equipment maker Deere reached an agreement with workers after a six-week strike.
— Reuters
LEGAL
Texas social media law is partially blocked
A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked parts of a new state law that would ban social media companies from suspending users over political posts, handing a crucial early victory to trade groups representing Twitter and Meta’s Facebook.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin on Wednesday granted a request for a preliminary injunction, prohibiting enforcement of the law that was set to take effect Thursday. The ruling blocks the law while the litigation challenging it proceeds.
The trade groups claim the law would force Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to host extremist content in violation of their user policies, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republicans argue the ban is needed to protect conservative viewpoints from being silenced.
The suit was filed by NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, both of which represent many technology companies.
The judge said an injunction is warranted because the trade groups are likely to succeed on their claim that social media platforms have a First Amendment right to moderate content. Pitman rejected the state’s argument that platforms don’t get such protections because they’re not newspapers and that artificial intelligence is sometimes used to make moderating decisions.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) didn’t return a message seeking comment.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Uber Technologies on Thursday said it will launch an optional audio recording pilot program in three U.S. cities to enhance safety, allowing drivers and riders to send trip recordings to Uber in case of a safety incident. Uber at the end of 2019 disclosed it had received 6,000 reports of sexual assault and 107 road fatalities related to 2.3 billion trips in the United States in 2017 and 2018. The recording feature is intended to provide drivers and riders with added security, Uber said.
HSBC Holdings, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Royal Bank of Scotland Group were fined $390 million for their involvement in a foreign-exchange price-fixing cartel by the European Commission. Traders ran the cartels from online chat rooms, swapping sensitive information and trading plans that allowed them to make informed decisions to buy or sell currencies, the regulator said. In this case, the traders occasionally used a chatroom dubbed "Sterling Lads" to plot their buying and selling.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: The Labor Department releases employment data for November.
10 a.m.: The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for November.
— From news services