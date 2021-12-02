Uber Technologies on Thursday said it will launch an optional audio recording pilot program in three U.S. cities to enhance safety, allowing drivers and riders to send trip recordings to Uber in case of a safety incident. Uber at the end of 2019 disclosed it had received 6,000 reports of sexual assault and 107 road fatalities related to 2.3 billion trips in the United States in 2017 and 2018. The recording feature is intended to provide drivers and riders with added security, Uber said.