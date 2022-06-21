Kellogg will split into three companies; Facebook to change housing ad algorithms

Placeholder while article actions load

The maker of Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies is breaking itself up into three companies, the corporate world's latest turn away from sprawling conglomerates in favor of streamlined enterprises that cater to the evolving tastes of consumers. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split off its North American cereal and plant-based food units into separate companies, leaving its most profitable arm focused on selling snacks that have cemented themselves in American pop culture, including Pop-Tarts and Pringles.

None of the new publicly traded companies has been named, but the breakup is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Kellogg derives 80 percent of its revenue from international snacks, noodles, frozen breakfasts and other foods that will make up what’s been dubbed the “Global Snacking Co.” The next largest entity, dubbed the “North America Cereal Co.,” will become the leading cereal business in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The smallest entity will exclusively produce plant-based foods such as MorningStar Farms products, aiming to capitalize on the prospects of long-term growth in the United States and abroad for vegan and vegetarian foods.

Last year, Kellogg generated more than $14 billion in sales.

“Put simply, each of these businesses have different priorities, and splitting up allows the respective management teams to focus solely on accomplishing the long-term goals, with the potential of delivering more value to its shareholders,” said Michael Farr of the investment firm Farr, Miller & Washington.

In previous years, some investors and management teams tended to favor sprawling conglomerates, touting the benefits of combined operations and teams. But the promised corporate “synergies” — now often derided as a boardroom buzzword — often fell short of expectations.

What’s more, Farr said that since the onset of the pandemic, the importance of supply chains has been heavily scrutinized, forcing executives to reconsider how they can operate in the most efficient way. That can lead to separating business lines.

Kellogg emphasized the success of its global snacks business, highlighting its growth in emerging markets. Kellogg expects its snacks operation, relative to the legacy company, to expand even faster, helping to explain why investors might view the snacks business as an even more valuable stand-alone company.

Meanwhile, the cereal and plant-based operations are at different stages of growth: stable sales with the goal of improving profit margins and an emerging food category with huge prospects.

— Hamza Shaban

Facebook to change housing ad algorithms

Facebook will change its algorithms to prevent discriminatory housing advertising and its parent company will subject itself to court oversight to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.

In a release, U.S. government officials said it had reached agreement with Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, to settle the lawsuit filed simultaneously in Manhattan federal court.

According to the release, it was the Justice Department’s first case challenging algorithmic discrimination under the Fair Housing Act. Facebook will now be subject to Justice Department approval and court oversight for its ad targeting and delivery system.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called the lawsuit “groundbreaking.”

Ashley Settle, a Facebook spokesperson, said in an email that the company was “building a novel machine learning method without our ads system that will change the way housing ads are delivered to people residing in the U.S. across different demographic groups.”

She said the company would extend its new method for ads related to employment and credit in the United States.

— Associated Press

Microsoft will stop selling artificial intelligence-based facial-analysis software tools that infer a subject's emotional state, gender, age, mood and other personal attributes after the algorithms were shown to exhibit problematic bias and inaccuracies. Existing customers of the tools can keep using them for a year before they expire. The company is also limiting the use of other facial recognition programs to ensure the technologies meet Microsoft's ethical AI guidelines.

— Bloomberg News

