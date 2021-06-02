“As both distributor and pharmacy, CVS was in a unique position to monitor and stop the peddling of these highly-addictive drugs from their stores, yet they ignored their own safeguard systems,” Cameron said in a news release.
It’s the state’s latest legal action against companies it blames for supplying a massive pipeline of prescription pills into Kentucky.
— Associated Press
ECONOMY
Federal Reserve cites faster growth
The U.S. economy grew at a somewhat faster pace in April and May despite disruptions that choked supplies to the nation’s manufacturers, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.
In the Fed’s latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, several of the central bank’s districts reported that increased vaccination rates and relaxed social-distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. But offsetting those gains were head winds coming from supply-chain problems.
The report also noted widespread examples of price increases, with the supply-chain disruptions adding to the price pressures.
The Fed’s report is based on surveys conducted by its 12 regional banks from early April to late May.
Many businesses reported difficulty hiring new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers and skilled tradespeople, according to the survey.
— Associated Press
STREAMING
HBO Max says it will limit commercial time
HBO Max said Wednesday it will limit commercials on its new ad-supported tier to four minutes each hour, betting it can generate advertising revenue and avoid offending subscribers with too many breaks.
AT&T’s flagship platform will offer “the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry,” HBO Max said in a statement. Other streaming services, like Comcast’s Peacock and Discovery’s Discovery Plus, have said they will show five minutes of ads per hour or less.
HBO’s ad-supported tier launches Wednesday and costs $9.99 a month. An add-free version costs $14.99 a month.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Alphabet’s Google said Wednesday that it will let companies offering cryptocurrency wallets run ads beginning in August. In 2018, Google barred ads for cryptocurrencies and related products. But it peeled back that restriction for digital currency exchanges. Google will let wallets run ads on search, YouTube and other properties as long as they go through the company’s certification process. Google said the ad ban still exists for initial coin offerings and services that aggregate or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies.
Tyson Foods president and chief executive Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons after less than a year in the top post. Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he officially took over the position from Noel White in October. The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. Last month, Tyson announced that it was raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars.
— From news reports