Tyson Foods president and chief executive Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons after less than a year in the top post. Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he officially took over the position from Noel White in October. The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. Last month, Tyson announced that it was raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars.