

Amazon on Monday reported injury figures for 2020 showing worse-than-average safety rates in its U.S. warehouses but a better record than peers in delivery. The online retailer also said staff injuries and illnesses globally that resulted in time away from work dropped by 43 percent in 2020, to 2.3 per 100 employees from 4 the prior year. In the company’s new safety report, Amazon said there were 6.4 injuries at its U.S. warehouses for every 200,000 working hours in 2020. According to government figures, the industry average was 5.5, the report said. For Amazon’s U.S. transportation and logistics arm, which includes workers at Amazon’s delivery depots and air hubs, the company’s injury rate was 7.6, better than the industry average of 9.1, the report said. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Apple was fined by a Dutch regulator for failing to allow rival payment systems for dating-app providers. Although the fine — $5.7 million every week with a total limit of 50 million euros — is a fraction of Apple’s $365.8 billion annual revenue, the decision is a sign regulators are hardening their resolve against the U.S. firm’s payment methods. The iPhone maker’s refusal to let app developers steer customers to other ways of paying has been targeted by lawsuits and antitrust investigations around the world.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is considering expanding the Securities and Exchange Commission’s cybersecurity rules. Gensler on Monday questioned whether the SEC’s cornerstone cyber and compliance rules should apply to market-making firms and brokerages, in addition to stock exchanges and clearinghouses. Separately, he reiterated the agency will propose that the regulations cover Treasury trading platforms. Gensler said in remarks prepared for a Northwestern University law school event that he has “asked staff how we might broaden and deepen this rule.”

JPMorgan’s asset management arm said on Monday it had created a new private equity team to focus on sustainable investments, the bank’s latest move to align its activities with climate-change commitments. With an investment of up to $150 million, the team will target growth-stage private companies that build solutions related to climate adaptation and resource efficiency for various industries.