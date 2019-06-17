ACCOUNTING INDUSTRY

SEC: KPMG agrees to $50 million penalty

KPMG has agreed to pay a $50 million penalty over allegations that former staffers used stolen information to alter some of the accounting firm’s previous audit work and cheated on training exams, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

KPMG admitted to the SEC’s allegations and agreed to hire an independent consultant to assess the firm’s ethics and integrity controls, as well as its compliance related to abuse of the exams issued by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the SEC said in a statement.

The firm’s “accountants engaged in shocking misconduct — literally stealing the exam — in an effort to interfere with the PCAOB’s ability to detect audit deficiencies at KPMG,” said Steven Peikin, SEC enforcement co-director.

Former PCAOB staff members also have been charged for making unauthorized disclosures related to KPMG’s audits.

The case, which includes one of the highest SEC fines ever imposed on an auditor, will be scheduled for a public hearing before an administrative law judge, who will prepare an initial decision regarding potential remedial actions.

China ends claim to be a 'market economy'

China has halted a dispute at the World Trade Organization over its claim to be a “market economy,” a panel of three WTO adjudicators said Monday, meaning Beijing must accept continued European Union and U.S. “anti-dumping” levies on cheap Chinese goods.

One trade official close to the case said so much of the ruling had gone against Beijing that it had opted to pull the plug before the result became official.

“They lost so much that they didn’t even want the world to see the panel’s reasoning,” the official said.

Without a WTO ruling in Beijing’s favor, the E.U. and United States can keep imposing duties on cheap imports from China while disregarding its claim that they are fairly priced.

China had insisted that they treat it as a market economy, countering their view that the price of Chinese exports could not be taken at face value because of state interference in the economy.

It took legal action saying that under its 2001 WTO membership terms, it must be recognized as a market economy after 15 years.

Also in Business

Pfizer said on Monday it would buy Array Biopharma for $10.6 billion in cash, a deal it hopes will help make it a leader in colon cancer treatment and build up its pipeline of oncology drugs. The largest U.S. drugmaker agreed to pay a hefty premium of 62 percent for Array, which sells the combination treatment Braftovi and Mektovi for melanoma. But those drugs appear poised to become part of a promising triple combination for advanced colorectal cancer. Pfizer has been investing in cancer drugs and gene therapies in the face of competition for its blockbuster pain drug Lyrica.

Telecom titan Patrick Drahi is buying Sotheby's for $2.7 billion, taking it private after 31 years as a public company, and placing the world's two leading auction houses under the control of French billionaires. Drahi, 55, is the president of Altice Europe, a publicly traded telecommunications business with more than 30 million customers.

Sentiment among U.S. home builders unexpectedly posted the first decline this year, suggesting lower mortgage rates are failing to give the housing market a sustained boost amid property prices that remain out of reach for many buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell two points to 64 in June, according to a report Monday.

Luxury fashion group Chanel, whose star designer Karl Lagerfeld died earlier this year, reported higher annual sales and profits Monday and once again reaffirmed its independence, stating it was not for sale. The French fashion house, known for its tweed suits and quilted handbags, enjoyed growth across all of its markets, with Asia-Pacific leading the way with a 19.9 percent rise in annual sales, compared with a 7.8 percent rise in Europe and 7.4 percent in the Americas region.

