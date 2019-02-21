Kraft-Heinz Co. said Thursday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about its accounting practices. And the packaged food maker missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, sending its shares down 11 percent in extended trading.

The Chicago-based company, which owns the Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup brands, said the SEC subpoena was related to an investigation into the company’s accounting policies, procedures and internal controls related to its procurement.

Kraft said it has launched an investigation into its processes following the subpoena.

“The company is in the process of implementing certain improvements to its internal controls to mitigate the likelihood of this occurring in the future and has taken other remedial measures,” the company said.

For the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 29, the company earned 84 cents per share on an adjusted basis. That missed Wall Street estimates of 94 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Kraft continues to struggle with rising commodity and freight costs.

Nearly every major consumer goods company in the United States struggled with skyrocketing commodity and transportation costs last year, exacerbated by a shortage of truck drivers.

“Profitability fell short of our expectations due to a combination of unanticipated cost inflation and lower-than-planned savings,” chief executive Bernardo Hees said.

Net sales of $6.89 billion fell short of analysts’ estimates of $6.94 billion.

Kraft Heinz also reported a $15.4 billion goodwill impairment related to its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail units, and its Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks, meaning the company views those assets as less valuable than when H.J. Heinz Co and Kraft Foods Group merged in 2015 to create the third-largest North American food company.