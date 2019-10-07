Kroger says it will no longer sell e-cigarettes

— Reuters

CORPORATIONS

GE freezes about 20,000 pension plans

General Electric is freezing the pension plans of about 20,000 of its workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees as it attempts to reduce its mountain of debt.

The industrial conglomerate has been selling assets and streamlining its operations amid sagging profits and other setbacks in recent years. It has about $105.8 billion in overall debt, and whittling that down has become a priority for chief executive Lawrence Culp.

GE said Monday that its actions would trim its pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion and net debt by about $4 billion to $6 billion.

“Returning GE to a position of strength has required us to make several difficult decisions, and today’s decision to freeze the pension is no exception,” Kevin Cox, chief human resources officer at GE, said in a statement. “We carefully weighed market trends and our strategic priority to improve our financial position with the impact to our employees.”

For the pension buyouts, GE is offering a one-time lump-sum payment to former employees who have not started monthly pension plan payments. Pension obligations represent about $21 billion of GE’s overall debt.

— Associated Press

LABOR

Urban areas show more wage inequality

Wage inequality tends to be the most pronounced in U.S. urban areas with strong economies, while pay in regions with weaker economies — such as the Rust Belt — is more even.

Cities like San Francisco and New York, which have a concentration of skilled workers in high-wage industries like tech and finance, show higher levels of inequality than such cities as Detroit or Indianapolis, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a blog posted Monday on the bank’s website.

The main forces behind these regional disparities are globalization and automation, which have played a larger role in areas such as the Midwest that are home to many manufacturers, the study found. Stagnant wages and less demand for high-skilled workers has “compressed wage distributions” in these areas more than in those places with stronger economic growth, the New York Fed’s Jaison Abel and Richard Deitz said.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

General Motors said Monday that it is temporarily laying off another 415 workers in Mexico as a strike by 48,000 U.S. hourly workers enters its fourth week. GM said it had partially idled its Ramos Arizpe propulsion plant, with the V-8 engine line and the CVT line not operating. The plant continues to build engines on the Ramos assembly line, which is still operating, but GM previously laid off 6,000 workers in Mexico at a separate facility in Silao, Mexico. Talks between the United Auto Workers union and GM resumed Monday morning.

U.S. consumer credit increased more than forecast in August as school loans and other nonrevolving debt rose by the most in three years. Total credit climbed $17.9 billion from the prior month, after a revised $23 billion gain in July that was the largest since late 2017, Federal Reserve figures showed Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $15 billion increase. Outstanding nonrevolving credit jumped $19.8 billion.

The U.S. Federal Reserve should continue to cut interest rates to offset growing risks to the economy, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Monday. “My message is clear: We should be supporting the economy, not tapping the brakes on the economy, so I want to look at the data over the next few months but so far I am happy that we’re cutting interest rates,” Kashkari said during an event in Minnesota. Kashkari has repeatedly said he thinks the U.S. economy should have interest rates lower than the current level to draw more people back into work and push up wages.

Volvo Cars and China's Geely plan to merge their engine operations into a stand-alone company, a step the Swedish automaker says will cut costs as it shifts to a fully electrified lineup. The combined unit would supply 2 million diesel- and gasoline-powered engines, compared with the 600,000 Volvo produces today, giving the two companies more scale to reduce material costs. It could also supply other car manufacturers, though none have expressed interest yet, Volvo chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said.

— From news services

