They plan to expand the test to an additional store in California this summer.
“We can enable Kroger customers to send chicken soup to a sick friend or get fast delivery of olive oil if they run out while cooking dinner,” Beth Flippo, Telegrid’s chief technology officer, said.
Kroger follows rival Walmart, which has several drone tests underway. In September, the world’s biggest retailer announced plans to use drones from Israeli start-up Flytrex to make deliveries in Fayetteville, N.C.
While drone delivery promises to reduce labor and fuel costs to make e-commerce fulfillment more profitable, hurdles such as weather, privacy and insurance remain sticking points. To date, United Parcel Service, Alphabet’s Wing and Amazon’s Prime Air remain the only Federal Aviation Administration-sanctioned drone delivery operators. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Drone Express’s robots are part of a program by the FAA called Beyond, which aims to bring private companies and state and local governments together to develop drone use in areas such as small-package delivery and infrastructure inspection.
— Bloomberg News
ECONOMY
Supply shortages slow manufacturing pace
U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against the coronavirus and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand.
The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products across industries.
The pandemic, now in its second year, has severely disrupted supply chains. The ISM noted that “companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials.” It cautioned that worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to part shortages and difficulties in filling open positions could limit growth potential.
The ISM’s index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 percent of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 65 in April.
— Reuters
Also in Business
StubHub is offering some customers cash refunds for tickets to events that were canceled during the pandemic, creating an exception to a no-refunds policy it adopted in March 2020 to the dismay of many customers, the company told the Associated Press. The ticket service changed its refunds policy just as the covid-19 pandemic was picking up steam in the United States, announcing that it would give customers only credit rather than cash when concerts, sports games and other events were canceled. Customers complained to the media and filed lawsuits.
Business leaders launched a five-year, $250 million drive on Monday to support the causes of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, vowing to set up a national infrastructure for a community targeted by a rising number of racial attacks. The Asian American Foundation will invest its initial funding — described by organizers as the largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community — in three key areas: anti-hate programs, education, and data and research.
— From news services