Kroger is looking to capitalize on growth in its digital platforms and heightened demand for essential goods as quarantined customers stock up during the pandemic. Amazon’s marketplace remains the undisputed leader in terms of selection — but with demand surging amid the global pandemic, many merchants are seeking new online partners. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Online marketplaces let retailers offer inventory without having to buy it wholesale, minimizing the risk of getting stuck with unsold products needing markdowns. Third-party merchants typically pay a commission on each sale, and mature marketplaces like Amazon and EBay also sell advertising to merchants looking to stand out.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Circle K is planning automated checkout

Circle K plans to roll out automated checkout at select stores in the U.S. next year, becoming the latest retailer to bet on shoppers’ reluctance to stand in line.

The convenience store chain, owned by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard, on Tuesday said it would deploy a cashierless checkout system at a store in the Phoenix area in early 2021. The technology is supplied by Standard Cognition, which has raised $86 million from investors, including EQT Ventures and Y Combinator, by pledging to retrofit existing retail locations quickly.

The San Francisco start-up has also signed up a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and Paltac, a Japanese drugstore chain. Circle K declined to say how many locations will get the gear.

Standard Cognition is one of a number of companies looking to automate checkout. Retailers from Giant Eagle Inc. to 7-Eleven have tested similar technology.

It’s not clear how soon cameras and algorithms will replace human cashiers — if ever. Activists have attacked the concept because they say it leaves out lower-income people who lack the credit or debit cards often required to use such systems.

Magnus Tägtström, who runs digital innovation at Alimentation Couche-Tard, said the social-distancing verities of the pandemic are giving the technology a boost but may transcend the outbreak.

The first Circle K locations with automated checkout will still employ human cashiers for shoppers who prefer paying the old-fashioned way and to handle more complicated transactions at locations that also sell fuel. Those who want to check out automatically will need to download a Standard Cognition smartphone app and have a credit card on file.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Qualcomm persuaded a U.S. appeals court to set aside a 2019 ruling that cast a pall over its licensing business and threatened to upend the smartphone industry. The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel is a blow to the Federal Trade Commission, which last year won an order requiring the company to renegotiate patent licenses worth billions of dollars with phone makers.

One of the country's largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in $4 million as it charged up to four times more per carton, state Attorney General Letitia James charged in a lawsuit Tuesday. James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than 4 million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for July.