The center, whose members include the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, compared Amazon’s covid-19 disclosures with county health department records about covid outbreaks in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and the Portland, Ore., suburb of Troutdale. The three health departments found more than 750 covid cases among Amazon workers, but Amazon’s disclosures suggest none of them was work-related, the study said.
Amazon disputed the study’s conclusions, saying the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has acknowledged the difficulty of proving whether a person contracted covid-19 while on the job. Amazon interviews employees to determine exposure risk and has conducted 1,800 vaccination events at its facilities, according to spokeswoman Kelly Nantel.
“These claims are intentionally misleading to try and paint a false picture,” Nantel said.
— Bloomberg News
SOCIAL MEDIA
Britain tells Facebook owner to sell Giphy
Britain’s competition regulator has told Facebook owner Meta Platforms to sell animated images platform Giphy after finding that the acquisition could harm social media users and U.K. advertisers, dealing a blow to the U.S.-based tech giant.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday the decision was in line with provisional findings that Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy in May last year would reduce competition between social media platforms and in the display advertising market.
Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, said it may appeal the CMA’s decision.
The CMA in October fined the company about $70 million for breaching an order that was imposed during its investigation into the deal, having hinted in August that it might need Facebook to sell Giphy.
— Reuters
Also in Business
U.S. consumer confidence declined to a nine-month low in November as accelerating inflation and a pickup in covid-19 cases weighed on Americans' views on the economy. The Conference Board's index fell to 109.5 from a downwardly revised 111.6 reading in October, according to the group's report Tuesday. Bolstered by solid job growth, robust wage gains and record-high stock prices, consumer sentiment is well above levels seen earlier in the pandemic. However, a resurgence in covid-19 cases and the fastest inflation in decades has hampered a sustained recovery in Americans' confidence.
An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after charges against her were dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages. A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported. Nurse said in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 when trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she said she already paid for, according to AL.com. She said she used self-checkout but the scanning device froze. Workers didn't accept her explanation and she was arrested for shoplifting. Her case was dismissed a year later.
Biogen lost its appeals court bid to revive a key patent on the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, which accounted for more than a quarter of the company's revenue before generic versions eroded its market share. A trial court was correct when it invalidated a patent on the medicine, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. In a related ruling, the court also affirmed a decision by a review board within the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
— From news services