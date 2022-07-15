Largest U.S. investment banks face fines on employees’ app use

Gift Article Share

Top investment banks face fines on app use Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five largest U.S. investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Morgan Stanley disclosed on Thursday that it expects to pay a $200 million fine, the same amount JPMorgan Chase paid as authorities use that settlement as a yardstick for the industry. Citigroup has a reserve in line with what other banks have disclosed, the firm’s finance chief said Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America also have had advanced discussions with the regulators to each pay a similar figure, according to people with knowledge of the talks who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The discussions have not yet concluded and the penalties could still change.

The grand total represents a rare escalation from regulators looking into such an issue, with fines tending to be significantly lower in the past. The sweeping civil probes rank among the largest-ever penalties levied against U.S. banks for record-keeping lapses, dwarfing a $15 million penalty imposed on Morgan Stanley in 2006 over its failure to preserve emails.

Finance firms are required to scrupulously monitor communications involving their business to head off improper conduct. That system, already challenged by the proliferation of mobile-messaging apps, was strained further as firms sent workers home shortly after the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

— Bloomberg News

Lawsuit claims Skittles candies contain toxin

Mars has been sued by a consumer who claims that Skittles candies are unfit to eat because they contain a known toxin that the company had pledged six years ago to phase out.

In a proposed class action filed on Thursday in the Oakland, Calif., federal court, Jenile Thames accused Mars of endangering unsuspecting Skittles eaters by using “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide, or TiO2, as a food additive.

The lawsuit also said titanium dioxide will be banned in the European Union next month after a food safety regulator there deemed it unsafe because of “genotoxicity,” or the ability to change DNA.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws.

Mars did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

The McLean, Va.-based company, which is private, had pledged in February 2016 to remove artificial colors from its food products over the next five years.

In October 2016, it confirmed that titanium dioxide was among the colorants being removed, according to the nonprofit Center for Food Safety, citing an email from Mars.

According to the lawsuit, titanium dioxide is used in paint, adhesives, plastics and roofing materials, and can cause DNA, brain and organ damage, and well as lesions in the liver and kidneys.

— Reuters

The operators of a Texan payments firm with ties to the U.K. pleaded guilty in the U.S. to money laundering failures after their business facilitated the shipping of $160 million to Nigeria over about three years. Anslem Oshionebo, 45, and Opeyemi Odeyale, 43, received 27-month prison sentences for failing to maintain effective anti-money laundering controls and unlicensed money transmitting, according to U.S. legal filings. The Dallas-based company they owned and operated, Ping Express US, sent customers' remittances to Nigeria, Kenya and other African nations. In one three-year period highlighted by the Justice Department, the firm failed to flag a single suspicious transaction to regulators despite processing a "significant amount" of them.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended shareholders of Spirit Airlines vote against the proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings. Spirit had said on Wednesday that it plans to delay a shareholder vote on its sale to Frontier Group for a fourth time amid a struggle to gather enough support for a deal that could create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. ISS reiterated its stance and said the sweetened offer from JetBlue Airways Corp was "favorable" for Spirit shareholders. Earlier this week, Frontier had declined to further raise its $2.7 billion bid.

— From news services

