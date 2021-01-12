The number of open jobs at the end of November slipped 1.6 percent to 6.5 million, the Labor Department said Tuesday, its first drop since August. Layoffs, however, soared 17.6 percent to 1.9 million, driven mostly by job cuts in the services industry, which more than doubled.

The economy is likely to grow at a healthier pace later this year, economists forecast, as vaccines are more widely distributed and recent government stimulus provides more money for Americans to spend. The faster growth should boost hiring, but most employers for now appear to be in wait-and-see mode.

Tuesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, provides insights into whether companies expect business to improve enough in coming months to justify additional hiring.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM to sell electric vans to FedEx fleet, others

General Motors is making a push into electric commercial delivery vehicles starting this year with a new wholly owned company called BrightDrop, which supplies battery-powered vans and offers fleet-management services.

BrightDrop — whose customers will include FedEx — plans to sell electric pallet movers this year and an electric cargo van next year, GM said in a statement Tuesday.

BrightDrop will offer software and services to enable fleet customers to track goods and vehicles and also plan shipping routes.

Sales of an enclosed cargo pallet known as EP1 and capable of carrying 200 pounds of goods will begin this quarter. GM said the vehicle can be used to move items around a warehouse or from a truck to the front door of a package recipient.

Early next year the automaker plans to launch the electric van, which can travel up to 250 miles on a charge and will be dubbed the EV600 — a play on the vehicle’s 600 cubic feet of cargo space.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Boeing got a bump in orders and deliveries of new planes in December, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a poor year for the big aircraft maker. Boeing still reported more cancellations than new orders for its 737 Max jet, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. The aircraft manufacturer finished 2020 with 157 deliveries, including planes handed over to cargo airlines and military customers. That was down from 380 deliveries in 2019. European rival Airbus finished the year with 566 deliveries.

Artificial intelligence, quantum computers and autonomous vehicles are among the fastest-growing areas of technology, with U.S. companies often in the lead, according to a new study of American patents issued over the past five years. IBM received the most patents in machine learning and quantum computers, while Ford is the most active in areas of vehicle navigation and control systems, according to the analysis by Fairview Research’s IFI Claims Patent Services. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued 352,013 patents last year. IBM topped the list of patent recipients for the 28th year with 9,130 patents, while Samsung was second with 6,415.

Enbridge said Tuesday it would defy Michigan’s demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, contending that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision was based on bad information and political posturing. Whitmer (D) in November moved to revoke a 1953 state easement that allowed part of the Canadian company’s Line 5 to be placed along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, saying Enbridge had repeatedly violated the terms and put the lakes at risk. She gave the company 180 days to turn off the flow. Enbridge filed a federal suit challenging the order.