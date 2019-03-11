retail

Levi IPO will offer

36.7 million shares

Levi Strauss hopes to sell $587 million worth of shares in an upcoming return to the stock market after three decades, which would value the inventor of blue jeans at $6.17 billion and give it a potful of cash to invest in broadening its product range.

The company, which has 385.5 million shares outstanding, said it expects to offer 36.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share in an initial public offering.

Demand for denim is surging, driven by new styles such as high-waist and pinstriped jeans. Smaller rivals American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch last week posted strong results, boosted by robust denim sales.

The 165-year-old company, however, aims to evolve into a full-fledged global lifestyle leader for both men and women.

To attract young customers, Levi Strauss also plans to expand its tailor shop and print bar that allow consumers to customize and put their own designs on the company’s branded jeans and T-shirts.

Levi Strauss, which also sells footwear, belts and wallets, reported annual net revenue of $5.6 billion in 2018.

The descendants of founder Levi Strauss, the Hass family, will retain 80 percent of voting control in the company following the IPO, the filing showed.

Levi Strauss joins a list of high-profile firms filing to go public this year, such as ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, photo-posting app Pinterest and home-renting service provider Airbnb.

Levi Strauss intends to list as “LEVI” on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the filing

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for future deals that will enhance its portfolio of brands, but has no immediate plans for acquisitions.

Two German banks are exploring merger

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday confirmed that the country’s two largest publicly listed banks — Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank — were exploring a possible merger.

“There are talks about the situation, how it is,” Scholz told reporters when asked about media reports of merger talks.

Reuters and other news organizations, citing unnamed sources, reported during the weekend that Deutsche Bank’s chief executive Christian Sewing had agreed to hold tentative talks with rival Commerzbank.

Berlin, which has been worried about Deutsche’s health, has pushed for a merger. Deutsche Bank has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the 2008 financial crisis.

Those in favor of a merger say a tie-up would create a bank with an equity market value of more than 25.6 billion euros ($28.78 billion), based on Monday’s closing share prices, and a 20 percent share of the German retail banking market.

Deutsche and Commerzbank declined to comment Monday.

The two banks will make a decision about whether to pursue a merger within weeks, a separate source has said.

The prospect of a merger is facing resistance from labor unions because of expectations that it could lead to job cuts.

The DBV union will use all its resources to combat any merger that would lead to large job losses, a spokesman said, confirming comments originally reported in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Berlin-based BGA, the Federation of German wholesale, foreign trade and services, which represents large and midsize export businesses, said a merger could make sense if it resulted in one German player surviving in the longer run.

Chip supplier Nvidia has agreed to buy Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for $6.8 billion, beating rival Intel Corp. in a deal that would help the firm boost its data center and artificial intelligence business. The all-cash offer of $125 per share represents a premium of 14 percent to Mellanox's closing price on Friday. Nvidia, once known as a provider of gaming chips, now also provides chips to speed up artificial intelligence tasks such as teaching servers to recognize images. Mellanox makes chips that connect those servers together inside the data center. Nvidia gets about a quarter of its revenue from data centers, with the $2.9 billion in sales in 2018 from the segment growing 52 percent year over year. The segment is important as a slowdown in China and a fading cryptocurrency craze have started to weigh on Nvidia's overall sales in recent quarters. Nvidia said it believes that market for it and Mellanox is worth about $60 billion: $50 billion for Nvidia's computing chips and $11 billion for Mellanox's high-speed networking chips.

Newmont Mining Corp. managed to fend off a hostile bid by Barrick Gold Corp. by agreeing to a joint venture around the two companies' projects in Nevada. That should shield the Colorado-based miner from an unwanted offer from its recent suitor, for at least two years. The only way a full merger could occur within that period would be if it were "friendly," Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow said in a telephone interview Monday. The agreement to end Barrick's $17.8 billion hostile bid for Newmont was reached after the companies opted to pursue a joint venture around their Nevada projects. In reaching that pact, Newmont accorded Barrick a 61.5 percent stake in the venture, up from the 55 percent offered last week.

