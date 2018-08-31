INTERNET

LinkedIn working to halt Chinese spying

LinkedIn says it is working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network.

The Microsoft-owned service said Friday that it is partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.

Reuters reported Friday that William Evanina, who directs the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the government informed LinkedIn about China’s “super aggressive” efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.

LinkedIn said last month that it found accounts were being misused to connect with members who work at political organizations. The company said in a blog post Tuesday it has reason to believe “nation-state actors” were creating fake accounts. China’s foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes the allegations.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford cancels plan to import from China

Ford Motor Co. said Friday that it is canceling plans to import a new crossover model from a plant in China after President Trump’s tariffs undermined the business case for bringing the vehicle to the U.S. market.

Trump’s move to slap China-built autos with an additional 25 percent levy in July undermined the profitability of the Focus Active that Ford planned to start shipping into the United States about a year from now, said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford’s North American operations. The automaker decided it was not worth investing more money in a vehicle that would have had fewer than 50,000 unit sales a year in the United States.

“Our viewpoint on Focus Active was that, given the tariffs, obviously our costs would be substantially higher,” Galhotra said in a conference call with reporters. “Our resources could be better deployed.”

Ford sells more than 2.5 million vehicles a year in its home market. But the cancellation could portend the first of several culling from automakers’ U.S. lineups if Trump continues to escalate trade wars.

Ford is abandoning the Focus Active as an aging model lineup crimps earnings in its home market.

Moody’s Investors Service this week downgraded Ford’s credit rating to a step removed from junk, citing risks associated with a turnaround effort that chief executive Jim Hackett has warned could cost $11 billion and take years.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

United Continental on Friday increased its checked-bag fees on routes to and from North America, the Caribbean and Central America, the company said. The parent company of the No. 3 U.S. airline will now charge $30 for the first checked bag on the routes, up from $25. The company said that charges for the second checked bags within the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Caribbean and Central America will rise by $5 to $40. "We are making adjustments to our checked-bag fees in select markets — most of which have not been changed for the past eight years," United said in a statement.

U.S. crude oil production rose 231,000 barrels per day, or two percent, to a record 10.674 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a pair of monthly reports Friday. The agency also revised its estimate for May up by 1,000 bpd to 10.4 million bpd. The gains reflected growing production on land in Texas, where output climbed 3.9 percent, to 4.4 million bpd. Output also rose in the Gulf of Mexico, climbing 10.3 percent to 1.7 million bpd. Natural gas production in the Lower 48 states rose to an all-time high of 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, up from the prior record of 89.9 bcfd in May, according to EIA's 914 production report.

A New York couple has won Green Mountain Power's home giveaway in Vermont. Martin Schreiner and Lucas Hugh beat more than 160 other applicants with their 500-word essay on why they wanted to live in an energy-efficient house, and what they would bring to the Rutland, Vt., community. They won a new, 1,500-square-foot home that includes solar panels, heat pumps and an electric-vehicle charger. The home will use no fossil fuel. Steve Costello, a Green Mountain Power vice president, told Vermont Public Radio the couple got engaged shortly after learning they won.