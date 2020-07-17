RETAIL

L.L. Bean to sell at Nordstrom, Staples

L.L. Bean is expanding from its original model of direct-to-customer catalogue sales and in-store sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and sporting goods chain Scheels.

The company’s first wholesale agreements in the United States represent a push to get L.L. Bean products in front of more consumers.

The Maine-based retailer believes its products are underrepresented in the marketplace and that there’s an opportunity to expand while other retailers contract, said Charlie Bruder, vice president for merchandising.

The first phase started with L.L. Bean backpacks and water bottles that went on sale in more than 1,000 Staples stores two weeks ago. The business products retailer is a leader for back-to-school shopping.

In the fall, L.L. Bean gear will be sold in a half-dozen Scheels stores in the Midwest and in 20 Nordstrom stores across the United States.

Nordstrom will offer classics such as the famous Bean Boot, fleece and flannel, both in-store and online.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst at the NPD Group, said it’s a smart strategy for retailers like L.L. Bean to reach more consumers without the risks that go along with opening new stores and signing long leases.

The move is not unprecedented for the 108-year-old retailer: L.L. Bean inked an agreement in 2018 to sell products in Sporting Life, Hudson’s Bay and Mountain Equipment Co-Op stores in Canada. The company also reached an agreement three years ago to expand sales in Japan beyond company-branded stores.

PG&E responsible for 2019 Kincade Fire

Less than a month after emerging from bankruptcy triggered by a string of devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018, PG&E has now been found responsible for California’s biggest blaze of 2019.

The California energy giant’s power lines sparked the Kincade Fire, which started on Oct. 23 and burned 77,758 acres and destroyed 374 structures in Sonoma County wine country, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday.

Investigators have sent a report on the incident to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, only a month after PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a 2018 conflagration that was the most deadly in state history.

PG&E said it doesn’t have access to Cal Fire’s report or the evidence it collected. “We look forward to reviewing both at the appropriate time,” PG&E said in a statement.

PG&E’s equipment was long suspected of causing the Kincade Fire, as the utility had reported that one of its transmission lines malfunctioned near the location and time of the start of the blaze. The company said in May that it could book a loss of at least $600 million stemming from damages tied to the wildfire.

A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. Holland America Line made the announcement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September. Holland America is selling the Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam, which reduces its fleet to 10, the company said.

Lyft said on Friday it would distribute some 60,000 vehicle partition shields to its most active drivers as a protection against the coronavirus and begin selling the custom-made protective barriers to other drivers later this summer. The ride-hailing company began in May to require both passengers and drivers to wear a mask during trips and said it had provided North American drivers with more than 150,000 sanitizing products and masks since the outbreak of the pandemic.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management services. The asset manager's fixed-income funds took in $60.27 billion in new money.

