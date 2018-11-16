So you have nominating your employer for The Post’s Top Workplaces competition on your to-do list but kept putting it off. And now the deadline has come and gone.

Well, it’s not too late after all: The Post has extended the deadline to Jan. 18 for its sixth-annual contest in 2019.

The Post is looking for the Washington-area’s best small, midsize and large employers — according to their workers’ assessment — and we need your help to find them.

Anyone can nominate an employer — your own or one you know about. You can nominate an employer at www.washingtonpost.com/nominate or call 202-417-3866. Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization with 50 or more employees in the D.C. area is eligible to participate.

Our survey partner Energage — which last year teamed with 50 major metropolitan newspapers to survey more than 2.5 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations — will contact Washington-area workplaces and ask to survey employees. The survey will cover 24 questions.

Based on the results, Energage will identify 150 Top Workplaces.

All 150 will be invited to attend a gala at The Post on June 20 for an unveiling of the top three winners in the small, midsize and large categories. The top winners also will receive plaques and will be profiled in a special Washington Post Magazine published June 21.

Last year, 341 organizations and 57,184 employees participated in the survey.

“The Washington Post Top Workplace award is the highlight of our recruiting campaign,” Tim Kelly, vice president of professional services and operations at Macedon Technologies in Reston, which ranked No. 1 among small employers in 2018, said in an email. “Being recognized by The Washington Post as a Top Workplace has truly set Macedon apart as an employer of choice.”