HOUSING

Low supply sent home prices higher in April

U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15 percent in April from the previous year — up from a 13.4 percent annual gain in March.

Many Americans have sought more living space since the pandemic began, seeking larger homes in suburbs rather than apartments or smaller homes in cities. Historically low mortgage rates, restrained in part by the Federal Reserve’s low-interest-rate policies, have also spurred demand. The price gains have been so dramatic that home sales have started to slow as more would-be buyers are priced out of the market.

Economists said there is little sign that the housing market’s blistering price increases are likely to cool soon.

Even as demand rose during the pandemic, fewer Americans were willing to sell their properties. That sharply reduced the number of homes available, setting off bidding wars for most properties.

— Associated Press

LABOR

GM exec supports unions at EV plants

A top executive of General Motors on Tuesday expressed strong support for efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize U.S. electric-vehicle battery plants GM is building with a partner but stopped short of endorsing unionization without a formal worker vote.

“We are supportive of the UAW; we are partners with the UAW. We believe there has been good that has come out of that partnership and that good is transferrable to other operations,” GM executive vice president Gerald Johnson said during a briefing.

Johnson said the decision to join a union should be up to workers, but he did not endorse a “card check” organization that bypasses a secret ballot vote.

“We expect we will work together with the UAW going forward in these sites,” he said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband Internet everywhere in the world except polar regions by August, Musk said Tuesday. Space Exploration Technologies has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said at the Mobile World Congress conference. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow becomes positive, he said. SpaceX aims to offer broadband to as much as 5 percent of the world’s population in places that conventional fiber and wireless networks cannot reach.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled plans for a subscription newsletter product called Bulletin, including paid licensing deals with a number of writers to help debut their offerings. Writers can choose to charge for the newsletters, which will be delivered to subscribers via email and to a Facebook Page linked to those authors. Zuckerberg said Tuesday that newsletter writers can take their email lists with them if they ever choose to leave Facebook’s product. Facebook will not take a cut of any newsletter subscriptions until 2023, Zuckerberg has said.

U.S. consumer confidence soared in June to a fresh pandemic high as Americans became more upbeat about the economy and job market. The Conference Board’s index increased to 127.3 from an upwardly revised 120 reading in May, according to a report Tuesday. Consumers also expected inflation to pick up in the coming year. The report showed that the improvement in confidence is driving an increase in vacation plans, consistent with a shift toward increased spending on services that will help power the economy.

A strike at Vale’s mine operations in Sudbury, Canada, is taxing a nickel market that is key to powering electric vehicles. Sudbury is one of the world’s few producers of nickel pellet, a form used to produce alloys for aerospace, electronic and nuclear industries. Production at Vale’s northeast Ontario operation was halted when unionized workers went on strike June 1. The disruption is driving consumers to tap battery-grade nickel briquette as an alternative. That shift is increasing competition for briquette, pushing up North American premiums, or extra charges that consumers pay on top of nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange, as stockpiles of the metal dwindle.

— From news reports