Lowe's confirms thousands of layoffs

Lowe’s is laying off thousands of employees at its U.S. stores as it outsources some of their duties to outside companies.

The home-improvement chain, based in Mooresville, N.C., declined to say exactly how many employees were affected. But the Wall Street Journal reported that thousands of employees were told this week that their jobs were eliminated, which the company confirmed.

Lowe’s spokeswoman Jackie Pardini Hartzell said Thursday that the cuts are coming as the company moves to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Previously, some store workers did assembly work, such as constructing floor models, and janitorial work. Hartzell said that employees in these positions will have the opportunity to apply for other open roles at Lowe’s.

She said the company is not disclosing how many are affected as the number of employees affected varies by store and the company has a strong track record of retaining associates in other roles within the company.

Lowe’s, under its relatively new chief executive. Marvin Ellison, is trying to return its focus to its home improvement chain and streamline its business.

After Ellison took the reins last year, he began paring away weaker-selling items in the company’s stores.

FCC cable vote could affect public access

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3 to 2 to tighten rules governing the franchise fees paid by cable companies to local authorities, a move that cities warn could result in public access channels going off the air or in municipalities losing free service.

Congress previously capped the franchise fees that cable operators pay for using public property, among other factors, at 5 percent of gross revenue on cable bills. The FCC vote requires that nonfinancial “in kind” contributions made by cable operators be assigned a value and counted against the cap.

Those costs that now must be counted against the cap include contributions for public, educational, and government access channels, institutional networks and other services such as free cable for municipal buildings.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said “every dollar paid in excessive fees is a dollar that by definition cannot and will not be invested in upgrading and expanding networks.”

Cable operators pay roughly $3 billion annually in franchise fees to state and local governments.

General Motors posted a better-than-expected net profit on Thursday as high-margin pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers helped overcome slowing sales in the United States and China, and reiterated its full-year earnings forecast. Virtually all of the No. 1 U.S. automaker's profit came from North America, where it posted an adjusted pretax margin of 10.7 percent.

Hardee's, home of the Black Angus Thickburger and the Smoked Sausage Biscuit, will test out plant-based burgers and sausages from Beyond Meat in two of the chain's largest markets this fall. The chain, owned by CKE Restaurants, will start selling the items on Oct. 28, offering a Beyond Thickburger and Beyond Sausages on a Hardee's biscuit.

Less than a year after JSW Steel lauded U.S. metal tariffs for aiding the steel industry, the company is suing because it is not exempted from the levies. The producer says the Commerce Department wrongfully denied waivers for steel-slab raw materials, forcing the steelmaker to pay tens of millions of dollars in tariffs. It says it relies on imports from India and Mexico because the United States doesn't produce steel slab of sufficient quality or quantity.

