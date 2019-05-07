Ride sharing

Lyft sees sales growth in first financial report

In its first financial report since going public, Lyft exceeded analysts’ sales expectations but signaled no end to its spending spree.

The San Francisco-based company projected second-quarter revenue of $800 million to $810 million. Analysts were expecting $782 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Lyft anticipates sales of $3.28 billion to $3.3 billion for the year, also above estimates.

Lyft, the second-largest ride-hailing service in North America, used the occasion to tout a new agreement with Waymo. The Alphabet unit will deploy 10 autonomous vehicles near Phoenix in the next few months for customers to book through the Lyft app.

In the first quarter, sales grew 95 percent from the first quarter of 2018 to $776 million, beating estimates by $38 million. Lyft also reported an eye-popping net loss of $1.14 billion in the quarter, which was larger than the company’s loss for the entire year of 2018. Most of the costs were attributed to stock-based compensation and expenses tied to the initial public offering, but the numbers still unnerved some investors.

Shares were down 18 percent from the March IPO price when the market closed Tuesday. They soared in after-hours trading and then quickly gave up those gains, as investors weighed strong growth against the giant losses to come. The stock was down as much as 3.9 percent in extended trading.

The report suggests intense competition with Uber Technologies in the ride-hailing market will continue. Lyft projected a loss before interest, taxes and other expenses of as much as $1.18 billion for 2019.

Lyft had warned investors that 2019 will be a costly year.

In its financial statement, Lyft said active riders climbed 46 percent to 20.5 million. Meanwhile, revenue per active rider increased 34 percent to $37.86. Lyft didn’t disclose gross bookings this quarter, eliminating one measure investors have used to compare the business to Uber’s. Lyft had shared an annual number in its IPO filing.

— Bloomberg

automakers

GM's Cruise unit gets $1.15 billion in equity

General Motors Co.’s majority-owned Cruise self-driving division said on Tuesday that fund manager T. Rowe Price and a group of existing investors put down $1.15 billion in new equity, valuing the unit at $19 billion.

Funding for Cruise comes weeks after T. Rowe Price said it has sold 92 percent of its stake in Tesla.

The latest funding for Cruise includes existing investors General Motors, Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda Motor and should give the firm much-needed cash as it aims to launch vehicles by the end of 2019.

The additional capital comes at a crucial time, as a host of automakers and technology companies weigh how quickly autonomous vehicles can be marketed and sold in large volumes and try to find ways to share rising costs for hardware and software development.

Cruise, which has secured capital commitments of $7.25 billion in the past year, was valued at $14.6 billion in the last funding round by Honda in October, which had invested $2.75 billion.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Nestle SA's U.S. unit will lay off about 4,000 workers as it stops delivering frozen pizza and ice cream directly to stores and transitions to a warehouse model that's becoming an industry standard for Big Food companies looking to trim costs. The company said Tuesday that it's shutting down its direct-to-store delivery network for products such as DiGiorno and Skinny Cow, beginning in the third quarter. The change, announced at a shareholder event in Arlington, means the elimination of an operation that includes 230 facilities, 1,400 trucks and 2,000 routes.

Volkswagen's Porsche sports car unit agreed to pay 535 million euros ($599 million) to end a probe into rigged diesel engines, bringing the total amount of fines in its home country to more than 2.3 billion euros. The carmaker won't appeal the order, which was levied as part of an ongoing criminal investigation targeting managers at the Porsche brand, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday. The penalty covers the sale of cars since 2009 that were equipped with V6 and V8 engines from VW's sister brand Audi. Porsche itself never developed diesel engines, but prosecutors found that its managers failed to properly supervise their use in the vehicles, the company said.

— From news services

Coming today

Earnings: Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.