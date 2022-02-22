Macy’s earned $742 million, or $2.44 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That compares with $160 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings were $2.45 per share.

Like other retailers, Macy’s faced rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide during the holidays. This past holiday quarter also offered an extra challenge: a contagious new variant, omicron, that made some customers nervous about going into stores. It also forced many workers to take sick leave, resulting in surging costs for companies having to hire more workers beyond what was planned to fill that gap.

In November, Macy’s said that it would a pay minimum of $15 per hour for new and current workers by May.

But Macy’s said it navigated supply chain shortages by working with suppliers and placing bets on such products as fragrances, fine jewelry, home decor, toys, and sleepwear, all areas that performed well in the fourth quarter.

— Associated Press

VW plans public offering of Porsche

Volkswagen is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.

VW and family holding company Porsche Automobil Holding have negotiated a framework agreement to form the basis for preparing a potential IPO, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has been pushing for years to adopt a less centralized corporate structure to become more nimble and step up its challenge of Tesla. It’s rolling out the industry’s broadest lineup of electric cars including the ID.4 and the Porsche Taycan, but its market valuation is still dwarfed by the U.S. EV leader.

Volkswagen’s management and supervisory boards still have to sign off on the framework agreement and a final decision hasn’t yet been made, the carmaker said.

— Bloomberg News

Slack, Peloton experience outages

The workplace messaging platform Slack and the connected fitness company Peloton both experienced outages Tuesday, according to company status updates and reports from users.

Neither company has yet specified a cause of the outages, and it’s unclear whether they are related.

Slack acknowledged loading issues at 9:25 a.m. after some users posted about it on social media. Successive updates over the next three hours reported that some customers were still seeing problems, until a 12:07 p.m. update stated: “We’re seeing signs of improvement,” without offering any information about the cause.

Peloton said shortly before 11 a.m. that it was “investigating an issue with Peloton services” that “may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web.” Shortly after noon, the company said it was seeing “widespread recovery” of Peloton services.

The Slack outage appears to have started shortly before 9 a.m. and grown at least to tens of thousands of users, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which aggregates user-reported tech outages.

The Peloton outage started later and appeared to affect thousands of users.

— Aaron Gregg

The United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on Tuesday it opposed Canada's plan to enact a digital services tax (DST) and urged Canada to abandon plans for such a step. The USTR also raised concerns about measures that it said targeted American firms for taxation while excluding national firms engaged in similar lines of business. The Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital for about $2.8 billion in cash. Houghton Mifflin was one of the pandemic winners, benefiting from a surge in demand for remote learning that sent its shares up nearly five-fold in 2021. Veritas Capital will pay $21 for each Houghton share, a premium of 15 percent to its last close on Friday.

HSBC Holdings is being investigated by U.S. regulators over bankers' misuse of services such as WhatsApp. The London-based bank is cooperating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission probe into the use of "non-HSBC approved messaging platforms for business communications," according to its annual report published alongside earnings on Tuesday. In December, the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission fined JPMorgan Chase $200 million after finding that staff at the bank had for years shrugged off their surveillance duties and sent work-related messages using platforms such as WhatsApp or their personal email addresses.

Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said on Tuesday, in a move to expand its fastest-growing content format. The social media giant, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has highlighted Reels as a key priority.