Macy’s expects sales between $19.75 billion and $20.75 billion for the full year, compared with analysts’ estimates of $20.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Macy’s online sales jumped 21 percent in the quarter as it pushed for faster delivery times with stores being used to fulfill orders made on its website and app as more consumers move their shopping online.

The company expects annual online sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years.

— Reuters

HOUSING

Home prices hit strong pace in December

U.S. home prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly seven years in December, fueled by low mortgage rates and Americans moving from crowded urban areas to houses in the suburbs.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 10.1 percent in December from a year earlier. The year-end jump was the biggest since April 2014 and follows a strong 9.2 percent year-over-year gain in November.

Prices have also been pushed up by the limited supply of homes on the market.

The housing market has been resilient throughout the pandemic, helped by rock-bottom rates on home loans.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Nikola updates hydrogen semi truck

Nikola Corp. said that its long-range fuel-cell semi truck will get as much as 900 miles on a tank of hydrogen when it comes out in 2024, as the start-up works to bolster its position in the increasingly competitive field of zero-emission freight vehicles.

Nikola released an update after having said that the Nikola Two fuel-cell vehicle would go at least 750 miles on a tank of hydrogen. Nikola also affirmed that its Tre shorter-range fuel-cell truck, which can run 500 miles, remains on schedule to start production in the second half of 2023.

Nikola said that the first Tre FCEV prototypes are scheduled to begin assembly in Arizona and Ulm, Germany, in the second quarter of this year and that testing and validation would continue into 2022.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. consumer confidence rose again in February as an accelerating coronavirus vaccine push provides hope for Americans during a year of unprecedented restrictions. The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index rose to 91.3, up from 88.9 in January. The present situation index, which is based on consumers’ assessment of business and labor market conditions, rose to 92 from 85.5 last month. The expectations index — based on consumers’ near-term outlook for income, business and labor conditions — ticked down slightly to 90.8 this month from 91.2 in January.

The head of Austal USA, which builds ships for the Navy on the Gulf Coast, has resigned following an investigation by federal and Australian authorities into practices dating back more than four years, the company said. Craig Perciavalle, chief executive of the Mobile, Ala.-based company, will be replaced by an interim leader, according to a statement by Austal Limited, the Australia-based parent company of Austal USA, which builds littoral combat ships for the Navy and is a major employer in Mobile. The Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Australian securities regulators have been investigating financial and procurement practices involved in the construction program dating to before July 2016, the statement said.

Sweden-based Oatly, which counts Oprah Winfrey and rapper Jay-Z among its backers, has submitted plans for an initial public offering to regulators, the maker of vegan food and drink products said. The company, which sells its Oatly brand of products in more than 20 countries across Europe and Asia, is known for its oat milk products and has tie-ups with several cafes in the United States, including Starbucks, and also sells its products online and in retail stores.