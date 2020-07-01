U.S. auto production was shut down for two months in the spring as part of efforts to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. That has left automakers scrambling to ramp up production again to boost low dealer inventories.

GM posted a pandemic-fueled 34 percent decline in second-quarter sales, but noted that while April sales were down about 35 percent versus the same month in 2019, May and June saw declines of around 20 percent or under.

While U.S. consumer demand for new vehicles has rebounded surprisingly quickly despite the economic ravages wrought by covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, fleet sales to rental car companies, corporations and government agencies have dragged down overall sales.

Recovery for those sales is expected to be slow, while the future of the rental car industry is uncertain.

Hyundai Motor Co. said that while its overall sales fell 22 percent in June, sales to consumers rose 6 percent versus June 2019, while its fleet sales plummeted 93 percent.

FOOD INDUSTRY

Pizza Hut franchisee files for bankruptcy

NPC International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants in the country, announced Wednesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to drastically reduce its long-term debt.

The company’s 1,200 Pizza Hut locations and nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants are expected to remain open during the restructuring process, NPC said in a statement.

While pizza chains have thrived during the pandemic, offering digital orders and contactless delivery while millions of Americans self-isolated at home, NPC has struggled with a substantial debt burden and suffered shrinking sales for months before the coronavirus’s spread. In February, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded NPC’s credit rating three levels for skipping interest payments.

“As our industry has been in the midst of dynamic changes due to shifting consumer preferences and dining behavior, we also have been facing increased labor and commodities costs and a higher level of financial leverage that presents obstacles to achieving our long-term business objectives,” Jon Weber, CEO and president of NPC’s Pizza Hut division, said in the statement.

Yum Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, said in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that in early May, Pizza Hut stores recorded their highest average sales week for delivery and takeout in eight years. Among Pizza Hut restaurants that focus on delivery and carryout, same-store sales increased by 15 percent for the quarter, the company said.

— Hamza Shaban

Also in Business

Macy's reported a staggering $3.58 billion loss on Wednesday for its coronavirus-hit first quarter as store shutdowns resulted in the department store chain recording a $3 billion impairment charge. The global health crisis has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to tap credit lines and lay off employees.

The health-care unit of U.S. supermarket chain Kroger said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued emergency use authorization for its at-home sample collection kit for covid-19. The kits will be available to front-line workers across its businesses beginning this week, Kroger said, adding that it plans to expand availability to other companies in the coming weeks, with a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.