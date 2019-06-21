ENERGY

Major shareholder divests from Exxon

One of Exxon Mobil’s largest shareholders, Legal & General Group, has divested 19 of its funds from the company and will ask its clients if it can withdraw more money, saying the oil and gas producer is not adequately addressing climate change.

Exxon is the only oil major Legal & General is divesting, as competitors including Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell meet or exceed the insurer’s basic standards on climate change action. It would also use its remaining shareholding in the company to vote next year against the reappointment of the chairman, a role held by chief executive Darren Woods.

Big Oil investors have engaged with companies about their response to climate change for years, but major shareholders have rarely escalated those discussions this far. The divestment affects a small portion of Exxon’s equity — Legal & General owns about

­0.6 percent of the company, and the divesting funds hold just a fraction of that — but it intensifies pressure on the Irving, Texas-based firm.

It is also a blow to the wider oil industry, which was already losing its luster compared to hotter sectors such as tech.

Divestment is a way to “hold Exxon accountable for something that’s really material for their future,” said Meryam Omi, head of sustainability at Legal & General Investment Management, which oversees more than $1 trillion. “People in the street who have their own pension that’s going to mature in 30 years time don’t get a chance to talk to Exxon themselves.”

— Bloomberg News

ECONOMY

Factory index falls to lowest level in 10 years

A gauge of U.S. factories fell in June to the lowest since late 2009 and hovered just above the threshold between expansion and contraction, the latest signal that the American industrial sector is losing momentum amid rising uncertainty.

The IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 50.1 from 50.5, according to a preliminary report Friday that trailed most estimates in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. A separate gauge for service providers edged down to a three-year low of 50.7, also falling short of projections.

The readings add to signs that the economy is slowing in the second quarter as President Trump’s trade policies and weaker global growth weigh on businesses. The Federal Reserve this week downgraded its assessment of the economy and signaled that it is moving toward cutting interest rates.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

A U.S. group that reviews the value of medicines issued a critical report on Novartis's new multiple sclerosis drug Mayzent, calling its $88,561 list price "far out of line" compared with its benefits for patients. The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which has been reviewing Mayzent for months, recommended that Novartis lower the drug's price. Novartis disputed the findings.

About a year after shuttering U.S. operations, the remnant of the defunct toy chain Toys "R" Us is set to return this holiday season by opening about a ­half-dozen U.S. stores and an e-commerce site, according to people familiar with the matter. Richard Barry, a former Toys "R" Us executive who is now chief executive of new entity Tru Kids Inc., has been pitching his vision to reincarnate the chain to toymakers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are not public.

Goldman Sachs Group offered Malaysia $241 million as compensation for the role it played in raising funds for 1MDB that were later allegedly misappropriated, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said, calling the amount "little" compared with the "huge killing" that the bank made. A reasonable sum would amount to the commission that the Goldman received in raising $6.5 billion of bonds for 1MDB, Mahathir said Friday. Goldman earned about $593 million for its work on the 1MDB debt sales.

Britain's competition watchdog on Friday told Facebook and eBay to go through their websites and crack down on the sale of fake and misleading online reviews. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had found "troubling evidence" of a growing marketplace for misleading reviews on the two sites.

T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint drew additional opposition from states as four more attorneys general joined a lawsuit seeking to block the merger of the wireless carriers. The attorneys general of Massachusetts, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada are signing on to the complaint, a lawyer for New York said Friday at a court hearing. That brings the total to 13 states and the District of Columbia.

— From news services