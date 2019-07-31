MEDIA

Networks sue free streaming service

The four major U.S. television networks on Wednesday sued a nonprofit group backed by AT&T that streams TV channels over the Internet for free without permission.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York by CBS, Comcast’s NBCUniversal Media, Fox Television Stations and Walt Disney’s ABC against Sports Fans Coalition NY and its founder, David Goodfriend, a former executive at satellite-TV provider Dish.

Major broadcasters traditionally charge cable and satellite pay television providers like AT&T and Dish a fee to distribute their content. By giving viewers that content for free, the free service, Locast, is threatening these fees.

“Locast has been operating for more than a year and a half, and no broadcaster has filed until now,” said David Hosp, an attorney representing Goodfriend. Hosp said the group’s nonprofit status and the fact it was not charging for the service put it on “sound legal footing.”

Broadcasters disagreed. “Locast is not the Robin Hood of television; instead, Locast’s founding, funding, and operations reveal its decidedly commercial purposes,” according to the lawsuit.

— Reuters

LABOR

Survey: Businesses added jobs in July

Small business employment edged up during July as owners gingerly took on new hires.

That report came Wednesday from payroll provider ADP, which counted 11,000 new jobs at its small business customers, those with up to 49 employees. ADP’s smallest customers, those with up to 19 employees, cut 18,000 jobs.

The slim overall increase in hiring followed two months of job cuts — small companies cut 13,000 jobs in June and 34,000 in May, ADP said. That followed a gain of 66,000 in April.

Small business hiring has been constrained by a confluence of factors. Owners have been conservative about adding to their payrolls since the recession. They have also struggled along with larger companies to find qualified workers partly because they generally cannot offer the salaries and benefits big corporations do.

ADP said all of its business customers created 156,000 jobs in July.

— Associated Press

FOOD INDUSTRY

Impossible Burger gets okay on additive

The Impossible Burger, so far only available at restaurants, could finally be making its way to U.S. grocery store shelves. It also announced on Wednesday plans to produce more of the meat-free patties through a new collaboration.

In response to a petition submitted by Impossible Foods, the Silicon Valley-based maker of the eponymous burger, the Food and Drug Administration has amended its rules to call the use of soy leghemoglobin safe as a color additive in imitation beef, clearing a key hurdle in the company’s push to sell raw product inside grocery stores.

The rule change is effective Sept. 4, though petitioners still have a chance to file objections. The original petition filed in December specified heme could “not exceed 0.8 percent by weight” of the final product.

Separately, the company said it had signed a deal with global food producer OSI Group to expand production. OSI will begin making the Impossible Burger starting next month, adding short-term capacity to Impossible’s own Oakland, Calif., factory.

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

The annual wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose in the second quarter at a slightly slower pace than the first, suggesting the lowest unemployment levels in a half-century have not been triggering rapid gains in worker compensation. The Labor Department said Wednesday that pay and benefits for all U.S. workers increased 2.7 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, down from a 2.8 percent rise in the first quarter compared with a year ago. The 12-month peak so far in this expansion for wages and salaries was a 2.9 percent gain for the period ending in December 2018.

Pagani gave video-game fans a first look Wednesday at the multimillion-dollar hypercar it will debut during Monterey Car Week in California next month. The Italian brand unveiled its Huayra Roadster BC in the popular Zynga game CSR Racing 2, which lets players drag race a stable of over 150 meticulously rendered vehicles. It's the top-grossing mobile racing game in the United States, with a daily haul of $60,068 and 12,593 new installs, according to ThinkGaming.com.

— From news reports

COMING TODAY

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for July.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases construction spending for June.

All day: Automakers release vehicle sales for July.

Earnings: General Motors.