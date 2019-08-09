LEGAL ACTION

Malaysia charges Goldman executives

Malaysia expanded efforts to prosecute Goldman Sachs employees it alleges were involved in the 1MDB fraud, filing criminal charges against more than a dozen current and former senior executives based around the world.

Vice Chairman Richard J. Gnodde, who heads the Wall Street firm’s international business in London, and J. Michael Evans, a former partner at the U.S. bank who’s now president of Alibaba Group, were among those named. Other high-profile people charged include a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher and the bank’s chief risk officer.

The 17 current and former employees were directors of three Goldman Sachs units that Malaysia has accused of misleading investors when arranging $6.5 billion in bond sales for the state investment fund, whose full name is 1Malaysia Development Bhd., in 2012 and 2013.

The charges mark an escalation of Malaysia’s campaign to recoup funds it says were embezzled from 1MDB. Law-enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Singapore are also investigating the money trail for billions of dollars that were allegedly siphoned off. U.S. prosecutors have charged two former bankers at Goldman Sachs, which received $600 million in fees for the bond sales.

Malaysian officials allege that the directors knew the funds would be misappropriated. The country announced charges against the three Goldman Sachs entities in December.

All the charges “are misdirected and will be vigorously defended,” a Goldman Sachs spokesman said by email.

— Bloomberg News

COMMUNICATIONS

CBS, Viacom close to merger announcement

CBS and Viacom are one step closer to merging after agreeing on the structure of the combined company’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.

That paves the way for the long-awaited transaction to be announced as soon as next week, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. They are still negotiating the exchange ratio of the potential all-stock merger, which could delay an announcement, they said.

Shari Redstone, whose family investment vehicle National Amusements controls both companies, could become chairman of the combined entity, the people said, adding that no final decision has been made. If she does, she would join an exclusive club. Only 18 companies on the S&P 500 Index have a female chairman, according to the most recent data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for CBS, Viacom and NAI declined to comment.

The deal would unite the most-watched U.S. broadcast network with the owner of the Paramount movie studio and cable channels including MTV and Nickelodeon. It would also cap years of failed merger attempts and board infighting at both companies.

CBS would receive six seats on the 13-member board, while Viacom would get four, the people said. Another two would be designated to NAI, they said, with Redstone and family attorney Robert Klieger, slated for those roles. Viacom Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish, set to lead the combined company as CEO, would also get a seat.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. producer prices increased moderately in July, lifted by a rebound in the cost of energy products, while underlying producer inflation retreated, which could allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again next month. The benign inflation report from the Labor Department on Friday could boost expectations for a half-percentage-point cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

A Pennsylvania power plant that was at the center of President Trump's effort to revive the coal industry will be closing 19 months ahead of schedule. FirstEnergy Solutions. plans to shutter the Bruce Mansfield power plant's Unit 3 in November because of "a lack of economic viability," according to a statement Friday. The company had earlier said it would close the site in June 2021. Units 1 and 2 were deactivated in February.

Forever 21 is scrambling to line up additional financing this month as cash to pay vendors and landlords dwindles to a critical level, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Fresh cash is key as the clothing retailed heads into the period for building holiday inventory while its business is struggling, the people said.

— From news services