The weak results come as overall retail sales are expected to have increased for the holidays, boosted by a strong economy. However, the divide between the winners and losers is widening. Discounters, feeling pressure from online behemoth Amazon — whose CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post — have been speeding up their deliveries and sprucing up their assortments. Stores such as T.J. Maxx, which offer deep discounts on coveted brands, also have been resonating with shoppers.

But mall-based retailers have been too slow to react to the increasing competition and also are struggling to get shoppers back at shopping centers.

J.C. Penney, which is trying to claw its way back from a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012, says sales at stores opened at least a year dropped 7.5 percent for the November and December period. Adjusted results, including the impact of the chain’s exit from major appliances and furniture at its stores, decreased 5.3 percent.

Penney’s CEO Jill Soltau, who joined the company in October 2018, jettisoned major appliances that were weighing down operating profits. That reversed the strategy of her predecessor, Marvin Ellison, who brought appliances to the showroom floor in an attempt to capitalize on the troubles of another ailing department store, Sears. Furniture is still available, but only online.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Verizon jettisons Fios annual contracts

Verizon Communications said its Fios video and Internet service would abandon the cable-industry tradition of locking customers into long-term bundled packages, the latest effort to contend with the rise of cord cutting.

The new model, called Mix & Match, lets consumers choose among a variety of video-channel packages and Internet-router speeds without signing an annual contract. Verizon also plans to roll various fees and surcharges into the base price of its packages to clarify what subscribers are really paying.

“Customers are tired of having to buy a bundle with services they don’t want to get the best rates,” said Frank Boulben, senior vice president of consumer marketing and products.

Cable providers are struggling to adapt to consumers' increasing desire for over-the-top streaming services such as Netflix instead of old-fashioned linear television. Verizon in October reported a third-quarter net gain of 30,000 Fios Internet customers — and a loss of 67,000 Fios video customers.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1½ -year high at the end of 2019. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000, to a seasonally adjusted 214,000, for the week ended Jan. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

States suing to block T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint urged a judge not to defer to the Trump administration's approval of the $26.5 billion deal, as the Justice Department asked on the last day of a landmark antitrust trial. The Justice Department filed a "statement of interest" on Dec. 20 saying that states led by California and New York lacked national perspective on the merger benefits.

WeWork's days of breakneck expansion are over, at least for now. New leases by the flexible office firm nose-dived in New York and London, its top two markets, in the final quarter of last year, CoStar Group data show. The sharp brake on expansion followed the company's decision to shelve a planned initial public offering last year and its subsequent rescue by Softbank Group, which agreed to take majority control of the company.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for December.