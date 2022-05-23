Placeholder while article actions load

Managers quitting supply chain jobs Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Supply chain managers quit their jobs last year at the highest rate since at least 2016 due to a mix of burnout and a desire for fatter paychecks. The high rate of turnover aligns with the escalation of supply chain woes in 2021. The pandemic led to shuttered manufacturing plants, backed-up ports and rapidly increasing transportation costs. Those headaches have largely fallen to supply chain managers to sort out, making their jobs far tougher — but also more lucrative.

LinkedIn, a division of Microsoft, calculates turnover by analyzing member profiles to determine the number of people who left their jobs each month, called the separation rate. The figure is compared with the average for 2016. For supply chain managers, the average separation rate increased by 28 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to Bloomberg data.

— Bloomberg News

Activision threatened staff, labor board says

U.S. labor board prosecutors determined that Activision Blizzard illegally threatened staff and enforced a social media policy that conflicts with workers’ rights, a government spokesperson said. The finding is a setback as Activision tries to fend off a unionization effort and finalize a $68.7 billion sale to Microsoft.

Unless Activision settles, the Los Angeles-based regional director of the National Labor Relations Board will issue a complaint, press secretary Kayla Blado said Monday. Activision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The labor board is slated to count ballots on Monday from an election held among about 21 employees at Activision’s Raven studio in Wisconsin.

The allegations in the labor board case were brought to the agency in September by the Communications Workers of America, the union organizing at Raven.

— Bloomberg News

Avian flu triggers higher egg prices

Production of eggs in the United States plummeted in April as millions of hens were killed during one of the worst-ever outbreaks of avian influenza, signaling that retail egg prices will stay high after a surge of about 40 percent this year.

Table egg production declined 3.9 percent to 7.55 billion, while the number of egg-laying birds fell 5.3 percent from a year ago, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed Friday. Both are the lowest levels since 2015, the last time the poultry industry was hit with a bird flu outbreak.

There are signs the outbreak is easing, with the top egg state of Iowa this week lifting quarantine restrictions on some farms.

— Bloomberg News



JPMorgan Chase plans to hire about 1,300 advisers over the next three years as part of a strategy to boost assets in its wealth-management operation to $1 trillion. The additions would bring the total to 6,000 from about 4,700, Jennifer Piepszak, co-chief executive of JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking operation, said Monday. The bank has already added 1,100 advisers since 2017, she said.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said BNY Mellon Investment Adviser had paid $1.5 million to resolve charges that it misstated environmental, social and governance investment policies for some mutual funds it managed. The SEC said that from July 2018 to September 2021, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser represented or implied in statements that all investments in the funds had undergone an ESG quality review, even though that was not always the case.



Americans are growing more pessimistic about the likelihood of changes to government assistance in a wide range of areas, including affordable housing, subsidized preschool education and student debt forgiveness, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The April public policy survey marks a strong reversal from earlier in the pandemic, when there was a steady rise in respondents anticipating an increase in federal assistance and social insurance programs, the New York Fed said in the report released Monday.

— From news services

10 a.m.: Census Bureau releases new-home sales for April.

