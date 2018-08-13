APPAREL INDUSTRY

VF to spin off denim

as activewear surges

The company that makes Wrangler and Lee jeans is breaking off its denim division to focus on its fast-growing outdoor and activewear business as Americans swap out jeans for yoga pants.

VF Corp. said Monday the non-denim division would include its other well-known brands, The North Face and Timberland, Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie.

The preference toward activewear has fueled growth at companies such as Lululemon, Under Armour and Nike. Retailers such as Gap and Target have hopped aboard. Even traditional jeans makers have added stretch to their denim to catch up.

Despite growing more slowly last year, activewear sales still rose at least 10 percent for the year that ended in June, according to NPD Group, a market research firm. In comparison, jeans sales climbed 4 percent for that same period, fueled by women’s denim.

The change in what people wear is playing out every quarter at VF. In the most recent quarter, revenue from activewear surged 25 percent, and outdoor revenue rose 6 percent. Revenue from denim increased 3 percent.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Fed: U.S. never made up growth after crisis

The United States never made up the growth it lost in the 2008 global financial crisis and the recession it triggered. A decade later, U.S. households are still counting the cost.

Gross domestic product remains well below what its 2007 trend would have implied, and it’s unlikely the economy will ever make up that lost ground, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco published Monday. The hit will cost the average American $70,000 in lifetime income, the bank estimates.

“Without the large adverse financial shocks experienced in 2007 and 2008, the behavior of GDP would have been very different,” Regis Barnichon and his co-authors wrote. They found that the hit to growth was persistently 7 percentage points deeper than it would have been in the mild recession that they think would have occurred without the financial meltdown. “This is a large number.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Virgin Atlantic has joined British Airways in criticizing long waiting times at passport control at Heathrow Airport, releasing figures showing that the Border Force hit its target for processing passengers from outside the European Economic Area on just one day in July. Virgin says passengers are "frustrated" as waits of more than two hours are becoming the norm. The Border Force target is to process 95 percent of passengers within 45 minutes.

Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells will step down after eight years on the job, during which the streaming service grew into an entertainment giant that spends more on movies and TV shows than the biggest Hollywood studios. Wells, 47, said he's leaving to focus on philanthropy.

OPEC on Monday forecast lower demand for its crude next year as rivals pump more and said top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, eager to avoid a return of oversupply, had cut production. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said the world will need 32.05 million barrels per day of crude from its 15 members in 2019, down 130,000 bpd from last month's forecast. The drop in demand for OPEC crude means there will be less strain on other producers in making up for supply losses in Venezuela and Libya.

Coming today

Before market opening: Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.

— From news services