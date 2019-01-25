Last week brought something new for stock investors whiplashed by December’s drubbing and subsequent January snapback: a lull in the action.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index inched 0.2 percent lower in the four trading days through Friday as earnings season kicked into high gear. That was the benchmark’s smallest weekly move since October, leaving it up 6.3 percent this month after the 9.2 percent tumble in December. The Dow increased 0.1 percent to 24,737 in the holiday-shortened week. The Nadsaq also rose 0.1 percent.

A jam-packed calendar for this week will put this rediscovered resilience to the test as traders digest the implications of the deal to reopen the government. Quarterly results from tech heavyweights are on the docket. An update from global industrial bellwether Caterpillar is also due, while reports from Mastercard and Visa will shed light on the state of the American consumer.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.42 percent and 2.53 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. Also up for sale Monday are $40 billion of two-year notes and $41 billion of five-year notes. On Tuesday, the Treasury will sell $26 billion of 52-week bills, $20 billion of two-year floating-rate notes and $32 billion of seven-year notes. Wednesday will see sales of four- and eight-week bills.