But the administration of President Trump has unraveled that detente, saying it wants to pressure Cuba into democratic reform and to stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

AD

The move could help Trump bolster support in the large Cuban American community in Florida, a state considered vital to his reelection chances in November.

AD

“We have recently received notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to cease operations in Cuba,” a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The spokeswoman said the U.S. Treasury Department had ordered the company to wind down its operation of the Four Points Sheraton in Havana by Aug. 31. It would also not be allowed to open other hotels it had been preparing to run.

The Treasury Department and State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

AD

— Reuters

REAL ESTATE

Landlords sue over N.Y. eviction pause

A group of New York City landlords said they shouldn’t have to pay property taxes if they can’t throw out tenants who don’t pay their rent.

Three real estate companies made that argument in a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who has declared a moratorium on evictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak until Aug. 20, as well as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and the city’s Finance Department.

AD

According to the lawsuit, the moratorium violates landlords’ property and due process rights and has created a “nightmare scenario” in which they can’t collect rent from commercial or residential clients but still have to pay taxes and late fees. The companies are seeking a court order allowing evictions to go forward or authorizing the state and city to offer extensions or payment plans for property taxes.

AD

The companies suing for tax relief include ENT International Realty Corp., the owner of 139 Fulton Street, a landmark cast-iron building.

Cuomo announced the moratorium on March 20, shortly after New York issued its stay-at-home order. He said it was in response to the fear of many state residents that the shutdown would prevent them from working and paying their rent. The state is also prohibiting landlords from charging late fees on rent and allowing tenants to apply their security deposits toward rent.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Universal theme parks in Florida drew few guests for their reopening Friday, suggesting consumers are still reluctant to travel and gather in crowds after nearly three months of virus-related shutdowns. Comcast Corp.'s Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure resorts welcomed members of the general public for the first time since early March. Visitors shared photos of near-empty streets in the parks.

AD

Toyota is teaming up with five Chinese companies including Beijing Automobile Group and China FAW to develop fuel cells for commercial vehicles, seeking to push deeper into China and the market for the alternate energy source. Toyota has been one of the biggest backers of fuel cells among global automakers.