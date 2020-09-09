Hotel and travel companies have suffered massive losses since the initial outbreaks of the virus. Travel restrictions and other public health measures designed to limit the spread of infections have greatly curtailed business travel and hospitality spending, and many customers have delayed or canceled vacation plans to limit potential exposure to the virus.

Marriott’s revenue plunged by 72 percent during the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to its most recent earnings report. The company went from generating profits of $232 million during April, May and June 2019 to losing $234 million this year.

— Hamza Shaban

DIVERSITY

Companies pledge

to add Black directors

More than a dozen companies, including and M.M. LaFleur and Zillow, are promising to add at least one Black director to their boards within the next year.

The companies all made the pledge as part of the launch of an initiative by the Board Challenge, which is pushing to get more diversity into boardrooms. The Board Challenge’s co-founders will check in with each of them after six months and again at 12 months to monitor their progress, while also helping them find candidates.

Twenty-seven companies that already have at least one Black director also pledged to encourage corporations broadly to accelerate efforts to get full representation on boards. They include Nasdaq, Nordstrom, United Airlines and Verizon.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Apple creates masks

for its employees

Apple has developed two types of masks that the company is beginning to distribute to corporate and retail employees to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The masks — called the Apple Face Mask and Apple ClearMask — are the first developed in-house by the technology giant for its staff.

The Apple Face Mask is made up of three layers to filter particles. It can be washed and reused as many as five times, the company told employees.

Apple, which confirmed the news, will start sending the Apple Face Mask to staff over the next two weeks.

The other model, the ClearMask, is the first transparent surgical mask cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, Apple told employees.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

United Airlines will add nonstop flights to Africa and India to serve customers visiting friends and relatives, as the carrier revamps an international network beset by weak business traffic. Traffic from trips to see friends and family has withstood the coronavirus pandemic better than other segments, said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances. In December, United will begin a daily nonstop from Chicago to New Delhi followed by a daily San Francisco-Bangalore flight in early 2021, the company said Wednesday.

J.C. Penney’s lenders have agreed to team up with mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners to buy the bankrupt chain of department stores. The tentative rescue deal, which would preserve about 70,000 jobs, includes a $300 million equity investment by the landlords, a lawyer for J.C. Penney said during a bankruptcy hearing in Texas on Wednesday. The lender group was already set to take over most of J.C. Penney’s real estate at the outset of the bankruptcy case.

NBCUniversal named Pearlena Igbokwe to lead its global television studio business, elevating a Black woman to a key management role at Comcast’s entertainment division. As the new chairman of Universal Studio Group, Igbokwe replaces Bonnie Hammer, who will take on an advisory role at the company. Igbokwe, who emigrated from Nigeria as a child, became the first Black woman to run a major TV studio when she was named head of Universal Television in 2016.