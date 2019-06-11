Martin Feldstein, a giant in the field of economics and an architect of President Ronald Reagan’s sweeping tax reform effort, died of cancer on Tuesday at age 79.

Feldstein was well known for his work on tax and spending policy and his three decades as president of the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also advised Democratic and Republican presidents.

“Marty was the pre-eminent bridge builder in the economics profession, someone who did more to bring people and ideas together in a congenial way than just about anyone else,” wrote Jeremy Stein, chair of the Harvard Economics Department, in a note to colleagues.

Feldstein had a long career in academia and public policy. He started teaching economics at Harvard University in 1967, a role he continued for half a century, taking only occasional breaks to serve the nation in various capacities.

From 1982 to 1984, Feldstein was chair of Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, helping author the president’s sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code, which passed in 1986.

A Republican, Feldstein was respected across the political aisle for his research and willingness to engage in deep intellectual debates about the leading public policy challenges of the day. He served on President Barack Obama’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board, helping devise ideas about how to get the nation out of the financial crisis and recession.

He also mentored students as diverse as Lawrence Lindsey, George W. Bush’s chief economic adviser, and Larry Summers, President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary. Tributes poured out on Twitter and on various economic email lists from people who said being one of Feldstein’s research assistants changed the course of their life.

“Will miss Marty Feldstein. My first teacher in economics and a generous and wise friend and mentor ever since,” tweeted Jason Furman, head of the CEA under Obama.

Feldstein was also the winner of the John Bates Clark medal in 1977, awarded every other year to the best economist under 40, a testament to his early prominence in the field.

A prolific writer, Feldtsein authored hundreds of scholarly publications as well as commentaries for a broader audience in The Washington Post, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and other publications. In recent years, he warned the nation about the perils of rising U.S. debt and the folly of trying to reduce the trade deficit with China.

Many remembered Feldstein’s personal touch and wide network of contacts in academia, government and on Wall Street. He would often stop by the CEA to stay hello to staff and see how they were doing.

“He was obviously a brilliant man, but also one of the most generous and kind. He inspired so many generations of academics, policymakers and people who worked in industry,” said Derek Kaufman, a former research assistant of Feldstein’s in the mid-1990s who went on to become head of fixed income at Citadel.