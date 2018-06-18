COURT

Mass. 'millionaire tax' ballot question struck

Massachusetts’s highest court on Monday struck down a proposed “millionaire tax” ballot question, blocking it from going before state voters in November and ending advocates’ hopes for generating about $2 billion in additional revenue for education and transportation.

The Supreme Judicial Court, in a 5-2 ruling, said the initiative petition should not have been certified by Attorney General Maura Healey (D) because it violated the “relatedness” clause of the state constitution that prohibits ballot questions from mingling unrelated subjects — in this case, taxing and spending.

The proposed constitutional amendment — which supporters call the “Fair Share Amendment” — would have imposed a surtax of 4 percent on any portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. The measure called for revenue from the tax to be earmarked for transportation and education.

Opponents of the surtax said it could hurt the state’s economy and business climate by causing wealthy taxpayers and entrepreneurs to flee the state. Supporters contended there was no evidence of that happening in states that already impose higher tax rates on the wealthy.

— Associated Press

CRYPTOCURRENCY

N.Y. grants bitcoin license to Square

Square shares climbed to their highest price ever after New York granted the company a virtual-currency license, letting customers in the state buy and sell bitcoin.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said earlier this year that Square would introduce bitcoin trading to almost all users of Square Cash, which allows people to transfer money to friends and family. Bitcoin trading has helped fuel growth for the app, which had more than 7 million monthly active customers in December. The New York State Department of Financial Services said Monday that it had approved a virtual-currency license for the company.

“Square and the NYDFS share a vision of empowering people with greater access to the financial system,” said Square Cash leader Brian Grassadonia.

Shares climbed about 1.2 percent to $65.26 at 12:36 p.m. in New York, after reaching as high as $65.74.

— Bloomberg News

Internet

SurveyMonkey files for confidential IPO

U.S. online survey company SurveyMonkey on Monday said it had confidentially registered for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, through its parent, SVMK.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the San Mateo, Calif.-based company said.

SurveyMonkey, which has about 3 million daily users, was previously run by Dave Goldberg, the late husband of Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

SurveyMonkey’s main investors include Alphabet’s CapitalG and Tiger Global Management.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Moody’s Investors Service has cut its outlook for U.S.-regulated utilities to negative from stable for the first time as debt levels rise and cash flows dwindle. The overhaul of the U.S. tax code signed by President Trump leaves utilities able to collect less cash from customers when their debt has reached its highest levels since the financial crisis, Moody’s analysts led by Ryan Wobbrock wrote in a research note Monday. The ratio of funds from operations to debt for the sector is forecast to decline from 17 percent at the end of 2017 to 15 percent through 2019, Moody’s said.

Cigarette producers, including Altria Group and Reynolds American's U.S. unit, have updated their websites to include court-ordered statements about the danger of smoking. Monday was the deadline to include the warnings. Hyperlinks on the companies' website landing pages now warn visitors that tobacco companies "intentionally designed cigarettes to make them more addictive" and cigarettes advertised as "light" and "low tar" may have the same amount of tar and nicotine as regular ones. The "corrective statements" were the result of a consent order from a U.S. District Court.

Google will invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com. The two companies described the investment announced Monday as part of a broader partnership that will include promotion of JD.com products on Google's shopping service. This could help JD.com expand beyond its base in China and Southeast Asia and establish a meaningful presence in U.S. and European markets. Company officials said the deal initially would not involve any major new Google initiatives in China, where the company's main services are blocked over its refusal to censor search results in line with local laws.

— From news reports

