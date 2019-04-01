Patients rooms at Casa Ismael, a non profit HIV clinic in Toa Baja Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans have less money for food this week because Congressional dysfunction, a demonstration of the territory's extreme dependence on the federal government at a time when President Trump is increasingly resistant to providing help. (Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/For The Washington Post)

A massive emergency aid bill for victims of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other natural disasters faces likely defeat in the Senate on Monday amid a fight between Democrats and President Trump over relief for Puerto Rico.

Senate Democrats are opposing the $13.45 billion legislation, contending the $600 million included for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program is inadequate to meet the U.S. territory’s needs as it attempts to recover from Hurricane Maria. The Democrats are embracing a House-passed relief bill containing hundreds of millions of dollars more for Puerto Rico than the GOP version the Senate is voting on Monday.

But Trump opposes sending any additional aid to Puerto Rico apart from the food stamp money, funding Republicans convinced him to accept as the price for passing the long-pending disaster bill.

If the disaster bill fails as expected, it’s unclear how or if Congress and the administration would move forward to revive it — an impasse that would delay disaster funding nationwide amid partisan sniping.

Republicans are accusing Democrats of holding up much-needed aid for everything from flooding in the midwest and tornadoes in the south to volcanic eruptions in Hawaii, so they can use Puerto Rico as a political issue against the president.

“This is no time for our colleagues across the aisle to prioritize a political fight with the president ahead of the urgent needs of communities across our country,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor Monday ahead of the vote. “This does not need to be a difficult partisan decision.”

Trump weighed in on Twitter Monday in support of the legislation, which was authored in part by Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), one of his closest allies in the Senate.

“Democrats should stop fighting Sen. David Perdue’s disaster relief bill. They are blocking funding and relief for our great farmers and rural America!” Trump wrote.

But Democrats are furious over Trump’s reluctance to sent assistance to Puerto Rico, a stance the president has articulated in private meetings with aides and repeated last week in a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans.

Trump contended in his meeting with Senate Republicans that Puerto Rico has already gotten more disaster relief than many U.S. states. He cited a figure of $91 billion in aiding funding, though that sum reflects an estimate of how much aid the island could receive over time and is more than twice as much as federal agencies have actually obligated or approved thus far.

“Republicans must remember that — just as we leave no soldier behind on the battlefield — we help our fellow Americans when there’s a disaster, wherever the disaster strikes. We do not abandon them. Period,” Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Daily News over the weekend. “The president and Senate Republicans’ actions on Puerto Rico can be described in only two words: cruel and nasty.”

Trump claimed last week that he’s taken better care of Puerto Rico than any human being living. Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosello, a Democrat, recently described Trump as a “bully” and threatened during an interview on CNN to punch him in the mouth.

Rosello has publicly called on Congress to approve House Democrats’ version of the bill — although without specifically opposing the Senate GOP version.

House Democrats’ bill does not include funding for the historic flooding that swept through Iowa, Nebraska and other midwestern states in mid-March, as the measure was completed and passed in January. That gap has allowed Republicans to argue that their bill, which would make billions of dollars available to the midwest, is the only piece of legislation that addresses the nation’s disaster needs in their totality.

Democrats, however, say they would support adding midwest flood aid to the House bill. As a number of Senate Democrats visit Iowa campaigning for president, some Republicans have argued that opposing major disaster aid for the state could be politically risky.

The congressional impasse has already led to cuts of about 25 percent to the food stamp benefits received this month by the 1.3 million Puerto Rico residents — 43 percent of the island’s population — who rely on the program. If Congress does not pass the funding soon, those people will again be forced to survive on the reduced food stamp allocation.

The island’s government has also had to cut the size of a supplemental cash benefit to the food stamp program that many elderly Puerto Ricans say they use to buy basic necessities, such as detergent and toothpaste.

Although Rosello says the food stamp money is criticial for Puerto Rico, he says other federal assistance is also necessary, such as money for reconstruction projects and debris removal, and other measures that were included in House Democrats’ legislation.