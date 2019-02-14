Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to the chamber on the morning after House and Senate negotiators worked out a border security compromise hoping to avoid another government shutdown. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) predicted Senate passage Thursday of a sweeping spending bill and border security compromise that would avert a government shutdown Friday night. McConnell said he hopes President Trump will sign the bill.

“Sure, yeah,” McConnell told reporters Thursday morning when asked if he has the votes to pass the legislation later in the day.

Asked if he’s received definitive assurances from the White House, McConnell said: “They’re reviewing it, as they should. . . . I’m hopeful he’ll sign it.”

The Senate is preparing to vote on the 1,159-page bill Thursday afternoon, and the House will follow. The legislation would fund nine Cabinet departments and dozens of other agencies through Sept. 30, removing — for now — the threat of another government shutdown and political brinkmanship over Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The compromise provides $1.375 billion for 55 miles of new fences along the border in Texas, far short of the $5.7 billion Trump had sought for 234 miles of steel walls. The final number for border barriers is also less than deals that were on the table last year before Trump pushed the government into a record-long 35-day shutdown in an unsuccessful attempt to get all the wall money he wants.

Although few were enthused about the concessions both sides made in search of a compromise, lawmakers of both parties were eager to see the package pass so they can move on from months of wrangling over shutdown politics and Trump’s wall.

In some cases, they were even praying for that outcome.

In a remarkable incident as the Senate came into session Thursday morning, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) — who was presiding — amended the chaplain’s opening prayer to offer his own plea.

“Let’s all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so government doesn’t shut down,” Grassley said from the chair, a rare breach of Senate decorum that reflected the depth of lawmakers’ angst over the events of recent months.

Republicans’ expectation is that Trump will sign the bill, but since he has changed his mind at the last minute before, some were waiting for a solid assurance before they would agree to vote for the bill.

“I’m still reviewing and awaiting the president’s response,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said Thursday. “I need to see enthusiastic support.”

The legislation was released just before midnight Wednesday, giving lawmakers and the White House very little time to review it before it’s put to a vote. Lawmakers defended the rushed timeline because of the impending deadline they face Friday night at midnight, when funding will expire for the Homeland Security Department and other agencies comprising about a quarter of the federal government — unless Congress and Trump act first.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Thursday that the president was reviewing the bill.

“He’s looking at it. I think it came in very late last night,” Kudlow said. “He’s taking a look at that, you’ll hear more about it when he’s ready.”

John Wagner contributed to this report