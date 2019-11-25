It resolves claims by about 38,000 cashiers and cooks in California and is the largest wage settlement against Chicago-based McDonald’s in the United States, representatives for the plaintiffs said.

The accord requires McDonald’s to pay mandated overtime, track pay electronically, provide rest breaks during rather than at the start or end of shifts, and provide replacement work uniforms when old uniforms become damaged or worn out.

McDonald’s denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The accord requires court approval.

The company has long been a target of labor organizers who say it underpays employees and provides unsafe working conditions at company-owned and franchised restaurants.

On Nov. 12, the American Civil Liberties Union and workers in Michigan sued McDonald’s, alleging that it allowed sexual harassment to flourish at its restaurants.

Then last Thursday, a group of Chicago-area workers sued McDonald’s and several franchisees over a recent restaurant redesign that they say leaves them vulnerable to physical attacks by angry customers.

— Reuters

RETAIL

Allbirds alleges that Amazon copied shoes

Shoemaker Allbirds is alleging that Amazon has copied a pair of its $95 sneakers made with fine merino wool and is selling them for one-third the price, the latest brand backlash against the world’s biggest online retailer.

Allbirds co-founder Joseph Zwillinger says Amazon should mimic its eco-friendly materials as well if it’s going to copy the look of its trendy sneaker. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“We are flattered at the similarities that your private label shoe shares with ours, but hoped the commonalities would include these environmentally-friendly materials as well,” Zwillinger wrote in a Medium post Monday, offering help in securing the materials.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.

Allbirds is the latest brand to take a swipe at Amazon, which has launched more than 1,000 private-label products, from furniture and tortilla chips to phone chargers and adult diapers. Williams-Sonoma last year sued Amazon, alleging that one of its private-label orb chairs was “strikingly similar” to one sold by its own West Elm brand.

Amazon maintains that its private-label products represent a small percentage of its overall sales and are necessary to make sure customers can find the products they’re looking for.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

EBay will sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, in an all-cash, $4.05 billion deal to ticket reseller Viagogo, the companies said Monday, nearly a year after the e-commerce company came under pressure from activist investors to spin off some of its businesses. In January, investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value urged eBay to sell its ticket business and eBay Classifieds Group as part of a plan that could double the company's value.

Novartis agreed to buy Medicines for $9.7 billion, snapping up a promising cholesterol drug and adding to a string of recent acquisitions. The pharma giant has relied on acquisitions to sharpen its focus on cutting-edge drugs for cancer, rare diseases and other illnesses.

Workers are receiving layoff notices and chemical companies face shutdowns as the effects of Canada's largest rail strike in a decade ripple through the economy. The strike by about 3,200 conductors and rail yard operators at Canadian National Railway entered its seventh day Monday, disrupting cargoes of goods from wheat to propane.

Coming today

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for September.

— From news services

