Beyond Meat was the front-runner for a contract as it had conducted tests of a “P.L.T.” burger at nearly 100 McDonald’s locations in Canada this year.

McDonald’s reported market-beating profits and revenue for the third quarter on Monday.

“Plant-based products are an ongoing consumer trend. It’s not a matter of if McDonald’s will get into plant-based, it’s a matter of when,” McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski said on a call with analysts.

Analysts, rival fast-food companies and plant-based protein producers have been closely watching McDonald’s, as it is one of the few national chains without a plant-based burger on the menu.

While other chains have started offering plant-based meat options, including Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin’ Brands Group, a McDonald’s contract could be the biggest and would put the plant-based meat movement front and center in the United States.

McDonald’s said that under its McPlant line, it could offer products including burgers, chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches, which it expects to test in some markets in 2021.

— Reuters

CYBERSECURITY

FTC: Zoom must

improve security

Zoom Video Communications must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday.

The resolution did not have a financial component, but the agency said Zoom would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement.

It said Zoom’s misleading claims about giving users a secure channel of communication while offering a lower level of protection gave people a false sense of security.

“Zoom’s security practices didn’t line up with its promises,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

A company spokeswoman said the security of its users is a top priority for Zoom. “We have already addressed the issues identified by the FTC,” she said.

The FTC voted 3 to 2 along party lines to approve the settlement. Democratic commissioner Rohit Chopra issued a dissenting statement saying the company’s failures warrant serious action.

Zoom has been a big beneficiary of the coronavirus shutdowns, with millions of professionals and students using its video platform as they work and study from home.

— Reuters

Also in Business

United Airlines said on Monday it expects the Thanksgiving holiday week to be its busiest since March and is adding more than 1,400 domestic flights to address the surge. The Chicago-based airline said it is seeing more customers book Thanksgiving travel closer to the departure date this year. According to the airline, 50 percent of United fliers are booking their tickets less than 30 days before the travel date compared with last year when about 40 percent of bookings were done 30 days before departure.

General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the United States and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire. The recall covers certain versions of the 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019-2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September.

Earnings: Lyft.