Tyson Foods, which also owns the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm brands, is among the few companies with a large front-line workforce to impose a vaccine mandate so far. Many companies have taken aggressive steps to encourage workers to get the vaccines while avoiding mandates that could worsen a labor shortage.
Under the agreement, Tyson workers can earn up to 20 hours of paid sick leave. They will also get paid time off to get the vaccine and additional time off to deal with any side effects. The UFCW and the RWDSU represent 26,000 Tyson workers, but the Springdale, Ark.-based company said paid sick leave will extend to all employees.
The UFCW said it was the union’s first time reaching a national agreement to provide paid sick leave for meatpacking workers.
RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said the agreement includes a job exchange plan that will allow employees who don’t get the vaccines for medical or religious regions to work “in areas with low interpersonal contact.”
— Associated Press
PHARMACEUTICALS
Impel spray approved as migraine treatment
Impel NeuroPharma said Friday that the U.S. health regulator had approved its nasal spray to treat migraines, marking the drug developer’s entry into a market crowded with oral and intravenous medications.
Impel said its drug, Trudhesa, can be self-administered to the bloodstream by being sprayed in the upper part of the nasal canal.
In a late-stage trial, two-thirds of 360 patients with migraines had pain relief two hours after being treated with Trudhesa, Impel said.
The treatment was formulated using dihydroergotamine, a fungi-produced compound that tightens blood vessels in the brain. It forms the basis for many triptans, a class of drugs commonly prescribed for treating acute migraine and cluster headaches.
The company said it plans to commercially launch Trudhesa in early October, hoping it stands out from rival treatments that are administered orally.
The Food and Drug Administration, however, has attached a strict warning to Impel’s therapy, saying it carries risks of impaired blood supply to the tissues when used in combination with certain enzyme inhibitors used in steroids.
About 39 million Americans and 1 billion people worldwide suffer from migraines, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals is developing a migraine therapy, based on the same compound used by Impel, that can be administered by self-injection.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Federal regulators said Friday that Kraft Heinz will pay $62 million to settle charges of accounting wrongdoing that led the company to report overly rosy financial results, which were later corrected. Two former senior executives of the food company agreed to pay civil penalties, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. The SEC said that from late 2015 through 2018, Kraft boasted about cost savings that were actually unearned discounts and misleading reports.
The U.S. government's road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing because of the use of partially automated driving systems. A team was dispatched to a July 26 crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York in which a man was killed by a Tesla Model Y SUV, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday. The death brings to 10 the number of fatal crashes to which the agency has sent a team, nine of which involved Teslas. A total of 12 people were killed. The only fatal crash in which a Tesla wasn't involved was in 2018, involving an autonomous Uber test vehicle.
— From news services