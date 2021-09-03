The U.S. government's road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing because of the use of partially automated driving systems. A team was dispatched to a July 26 crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York in which a man was killed by a Tesla Model Y SUV, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday. The death brings to 10 the number of fatal crashes to which the agency has sent a team, nine of which involved Teslas. A total of 12 people were killed. The only fatal crash in which a Tesla wasn't involved was in 2018, involving an autonomous Uber test vehicle.