The company said Thursday it foresaw half of its sales as battery-only or plug-in hybrid cars by 2025, up from a quarter in previous forecasts. In the first six months of this year, such vehicles were 10.3 percent of total sales. The company sold 39,000 battery cars and 121,500 plug-in hybrids, which combine a battery with internal combustion.
The company’s statement updating its electric-vehicle strategy portrayed going all-electric as a “market scenario” the company intended to be ready for, rather than as a fixed deadline for abandoning sales of diesel or gasoline cars. The company said it was “getting ready to go electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow.”
In Europe, the share of electric cars is increasing, heavily driven by regulation and government incentives. Last year, electrically chargeable cars made up 10.5 percent of the European market.
Other carmakers including Volkswagen’s Audi, Stellantis, General Motors and Volvo have also indicated they are moving away from gasoline and diesel engines over the long term.
FirstEnergy settles Ohio corruption case
FirstEnergy will pay $230 million to settle U.S. government charges that it conspired to pay millions of dollars to elected state officials to pursue legislation that would benefit the company, the utility and the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Ohio-based FirstEnergy admitted it paid millions of dollars to elected state officials so they would pursue nuclear legislation and other policies, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement. The company also admitted it conspired with individuals to conceal the source and nature of the payments from the public.
The investigation stems from federal prosecutors’ ongoing public corruption prosecutions in Ohio.
“This is a humbling moment for our company. And we should take this moment to recognize that this type of conduct, at the highest levels in the company, was wrong and unacceptable,” FirstEnergy President and CEO Steve Strah said on Thursday.
Half of the penalty will go to the U.S. Treasury Department and the other half to utility customers, Strah said in a statement to employees on Thursday.
U.S. prosecutors agreed to defer prosecution provided FirstEnergy continues to cooperate with the U.S. investigation. Under the three-year agreement, the electric-utility company has agreed to pay the penalty and to the government’s filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose for the first time in five months in June as housing inventory improved slightly, illustrating the strength of housing demand. Contract closings increased 1.4 percent from the prior month to an annualized 5.86 million, according to National Association of Realtors data released Thursday. The improvement in sales suggests underlying demand for homes remains robust despite surging prices and still-lean inventory that have curbed sales in recent months.
Instacart is teaming up with e-commerce technology start-up Fabric to equip fulfillment centers with robots in an effort to speed up delivery and cut costs as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company is planning to build new stand-alone warehouses as well as fulfillment centers for supermarket partners, Instacart said in a statement Thursday. The company didn't disclose financial terms.
