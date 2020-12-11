Farmers will also be able to sell personal insurance products through MetLife’s group benefits platforms. MetLife says that access will allow Farmers to reach 3,800 employers and about 37 million eligible employees.

Analysts expect more consolidation in the insurance sector, which has seen significant losses because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, RSA Insurance, one of Britain’s oldest insurance companies, agreed to a takeover by Canada’s Intact Financial and Denmark’s Tryg in a cash deal that valued it at about $9.4 billion.

Even before the pandemic, companies were seeking acquisitions to cut costs. Late last year, New York Life acquired the group life and disability coverage business of the insurer Cigna for more than $6 billion.

MetLife and Farmers are hoping to close the deal in the second quarter of 2021. MetLife expects to be divested of its property and casualty business in the first quarter of 2021.

Farmers was founded in 1928 in Los Angeles and acquired by Zurich in 1998.

Live-events industry saw big losses

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live-events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion.

Pollstar on Friday released its year-end report, explaining that the live-events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses. The company added that the projected $30 billion figure includes “unreported events, ancillary revenue, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activity tied to the live events.” Those losses accounted for more than $8 billion.

In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. While a few performers have played drive-in concerts and others have held digital events, the majority of artists have not played live in 2020.

With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” led the year’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours list with $87.1 million grossed between Nov. 30 and March 7. John’s tour ranked No. 2 last year with $212 million grossed.

Celine Dion came in second this year with $71.2 million, followed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($58.2 million), U2 ($52.1 million) and Queen + Adam Lambert ($44.6 million). Post Malone, the Eagles, the Jonas Brothers, Dead & Company and Andrea Bocelli rounded out the top 10.

“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year for the events industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. As painful as it is to chronicle the adversity and loss our industry and many of our colleagues faced, we understand it is a critical undertaking toward facilitating our recovery, which is thankfully on the horizon,” Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group’s media and conferences division, which oversees Pollstar and VenuesNow, said in a statement Friday.

“With vaccines, better testing, new safety and sanitization protocols, smart ticketing and other innovations, the live industry will be ramping up in the coming months, and we’re sure that at this time next year we’ll have a very different story to tell.”

Oracle said it has moved its headquarters to Austin from its home state of California to give employees more flexibility on where they do their jobs. The move from Redwood City, Calif., "means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time," Oracle said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company will continue "to support" its other U.S. office locations in Santa Monica, Calif., Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Burlington, Mass., according to the filing.

Value Line on Friday reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million. The New York-based company said it had a profit of 53 cents per share. The investment research provider posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period. Value Line shares have increased 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading Friday, shares hit $31.57, a climb of 19 percent in the past 12 months.