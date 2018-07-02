The election of a radically different Mexican leader this week injects new unpredictability for American energy and manufacturing companies already wary of President Trump’s attempts to rewrite the rules of international trade.

For decades international oil and gas companies have been pressing Mexico to open its oil industry to investment from abroad. Now, only four years after Mexico held its first-ever competitive round of bidding on land to explore for oil, new populist leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said he wants to review whether the projects will benefit the Mexican economy.

For López Obrador, the choices are difficult. The government has entered 107 exploration contracts with nearly 80 companies. Major companies include U.S. giants ExxonMobil and Chevron. Pipelines are being built from Texas for natural gas exports. General Electric is a major supplier of equipment. Altogether, international oil and gas companies plan to spend over the next decade as much as $200 billion in Mexico, whose oil output has dropped 43 percent to 1.95 million barrels a day since peaking in 2004.

Yet López Obrador has remained a skeptic; over the years he has sought to protect the monopoly held by Pemex, arguing that the state-owned company would best protect Mexico’s interests.

The incoming Mexican president will make his decision at a time of tense U.S.-Mexico relations, as the allied nations clash over immigration and Trump’s demand for changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said Monday after speaking to López Obrador that the two had discussed a “separate deal, just Mexico and the United States,” reiterating a position he’d taken previously.

Trump’s NAFTA stance is part of a broader effort to change a global trade system that was decades in the making. On Monday, asked whether he wants to leave the World Trade Organization, Trump said that “we’re not planning anything now, but if they don’t treat us properly we will be doing something.”

López Obrador risks upending economic progress and freezing foreign investment in Mexico if he rolls back the country’s initiative to open up its oil industry, according to experts on the economy.

“What message do you send to the international community and investors at a time when there is already uncertainty over NAFTA?” said Carlos Pascual, former U.S. ambassador to Mexico and now senior vice president for global energy and international affairs at IHS Markit, a consulting firm. “Do you renege on projects that could have a broader impact of freezing investment or do you look at them carefully and allow private investment to move forward?”

But the incoming leader has a long history of opposing foreign investment in Mexican energy development.

On April 11, 2008, he led a coalition of left-leaning legislators as they stormed Mexico’s National Congress and barricaded themselves inside to protest then-President Felipe Calderón’s oil policy, which would have allowed state-owned energy company Pemex to work with third-party companies on technically challenging projects.

On. Oct. 31, 2014, Mexico’s Supreme Court blocked López Obrador’s motion to hold a binding, nationwide referendum to abolish the energy policy change.

On Nov. 23, 2015, to protest rising retail power prices, López Obrador promised to defend Tabasco residents who weren’t paying their electricity bills.

International companies aren’t likely to invest as long as López Obrador is weighing his next moves.

“Campaign comments on his plans for oil reforms have been mixed, with his nominee for chief of staff supporting more oil tenders, while potential picks for energy and finance ministers have advocated halting the process,” Paul Sheldon, chief adviser on geopolitics at S&P Global Platts Analytics, said in a statement. “We continue to believe he will likely slow down the oil tenders, and raising local content requirements also looks possible.”

But Sheldon said López Obrador’s coalition is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority in Mexico’s congress required to reverse the constitutional changes. He said existing contracts “do not appear to be at risk.”

Much will depend on how the election of López Obrador affects trade negotiations with the United States. U.S. business groups are speaking out against Trump’s threats to torpedo NAFTA and erect tariff barriers.

On June 27, the American Petroleum Institute backed bipartisan legislation introduced by Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) that would require congressional approval before the president imposed any tariffs on the basis of national security, the reason Trump cited for tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“We believe that the administration is misusing national security to intervene in markets and to disrupt trade that benefits U.S. workers,” Kyle Isakower, API’s vice president of regulatory and economic policy, said in a statement.

On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released figures breaking down the state-by-state impact of U.S. tariffs and the retaliatory tariffs imposed by other nations.

In Pennsylvania, for example, $1.7 billion worth of exports would be threatened by a trade war, the Chamber said, including $1.2 billion to Canada, $368 million to Europe and $156 million to Mexico. Hardest-hit products would include motorcycles, roasted coffee, iron non-alloy coated steel and assorted prepared food items.

In Texas $3.9 billion would be threatened, led by $1.6 billion to Mexico. The hardest-hit products could include sorghum, cotton and meat. Oil drilling equipment, chemicals and refrigerators sent to Canada would also be hurt.

“Tariffs are beginning to take a toll on American businesses, workers, farmers, and consumers as overseas markets close to American-made products and prices increase here at home,” U.S. Chamber President Thomas J. Donohue said in a statement. “Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone. Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.”

While the Chamber cast its analysis as the start of a major campaign, it would not say how much it plans to spend promoting its message or whether it would adjust the criteria it uses when deciding which lawmakers to support. The Chamber’s political contributions have shifted over the years to almost entirely Republican.

“This is an analysis that we will be referring to for many weeks to come when discussing the negative impact of tariffs,” Chamber spokeswoman Blair Holmes said in an email.

Some veteran political analysts and lobbyists said that the Chamber and businesses in general could do more to twist arms in Congress if they really wanted to influence policy. One consultant suggested that over the weekend Trump suggested a second round of corporate tax cuts to “silence” chief executives as the tariffs and counter-tariffs take hold.

Asked about the Chamber’s criticism of Trump’s tariff policy, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “the president is focused on helping protect American workers and American industries and create a fair playing field.”