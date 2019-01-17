TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft vows to give half-billion for housing

Microsoft said it will spend $500 million to develop affordable housing and help alleviate homelessness in the Seattle area, responding to a growing regional housing crisis that has strained the finances of many lower- and middle-income residents.

Half the money will be spent to support low-income housing across King County, with a further $225 million invested at lower-than-market rates to subsidize the preservation and construction of middle-income homes, the Redmond, Wash.-based company said in a blog post. The remaining $25 million will be used to address homelessness in the greater Seattle region.

Cities in the Puget Sound region and the San Francisco Bay area have seen steep rent and home-price increases in recent years as expanding technology firms have spurred a population boom, with the presence of high-paid employees pushing housing costs higher. People who work outside the industry have been struggling, and higher rents have also exacerbated homelessness.

“Teachers, nurses, first responders and many in key roles at nonprofits, businesses and tech companies now begin and end their workdays with long commutes,” Microsoft said. “Our goal is to move as quickly as possible with targeted investments that will have an outsized impact.”

AUTO INDUSTRY

Nissan cutting 700 contract workers

Nissan Motor said Thursday it’s cutting up to 700 contract workers at its Mississippi assembly plant, citing slowing sales for vans and Titan pickup trucks that it makes there.

The move follows Nissan’s December announcement that it was cutting 1,000 jobs at two Mexican factories. Reports in May indicated the Japanese automaker would cut production by up to 20 percent in North America, citing low profits.

The move comes after the arrest in Japan of then-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. Spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said the cuts are not related to Ghosn’s ouster.

Nissan has 6,400 direct employees and contract workers who labor side by side on production lines in Canton, Miss.

Fossil Group said it would sell its intellectual property related to smartwatch technology under development to Alphabet's Google for $40 million. With the sale, a portion of the research and development team working on the technology is moving to Google. The deal is expected to close in January, Fossil said Thursday. Fossil, which recently launched the Sport watch, which comes with Google's Wear operating system, said smartwatches are its fastest-growing category.

Americans ages 16 to 24 working in full-time positions earned $549 per week on average over the course of last year, according to data on median weekly earnings published Thursday by the Labor Department. That salary was 59 percent of what their older counterparts made in 2018, marking the smallest difference in compensation between the two cohorts since 2002. The shrinking discount probably reflects a tightening job market as employers increasingly find themselves forced to pay up for workers at the bottom of the skill ladder.

Tesla's home state of California accounted for almost half of all Model 3 registrations through the first 10 months of 2018. Through October, the last month for which full data is available, California registered 39,606 Model 3 sedans, or 49.3 percent of all Model 3 registrations in the United States., according to IHS Markit. Florida came in second with 4,064, or 5.1 percent.

