Microsoft boosts data capacity after surge

When demand was highest during the pandemic, Microsoft slowed down or turned off nonessential features like one in its Teams chat app that shows users whether the person they are chatting with is composing a reply.

Contributing to some of the problems, Microsoft wasn’t able to buy enough equipment to expand cloud data centers last quarter because the virus disrupted manufacturing in China, Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in April.

APPS

Fishbrain benefits from solo sports surge

From cycling to long-distance running, solitary sports are on a roll during the coronavirus pandemic. Next up: fishing.

Fishbrain, an app that connects anglers and provides data on fishing spots, catches and conditions, saw its user base surge by 23 percent in April from a year earlier to more than 10 million after most U.S. states went into lockdown.

“In some states, fishing has boomed, for example in Minnesota, where sales of fishing licenses have increased by 50 percent,” said Johan Attby, the company’s chief executive. Catches logged on the app and overall engagement activity also jumped, he said.

The unlisted, Sweden-based company launched an in-app marketplace for buying tackle and other equipment late last year to make money from the 90 percent of Fishbrain users who use the free version. The system crunches data on catches and equipment used by each angler to recommend the right gear.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Kering, behind top fashion brands like Italy's Gucci, said Watson would chair the board's sustainability committee, which is focused on environmental matters — a growing concern for many young luxury shoppers whom companies want to court. Watson, 30, is also known as a champion of women's rights and is a United Nations Women goodwill ambassador.

The head of the biggest public pension in the United States expects to keep half its employees working remotely even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, citing a high level of productivity and an opportunity to cut costs. Marcie Frost, the chief executive officer of the Sacramento-based California Public Employees' Retirement System, said in a podcast posted Tuesday that the agency may also change how it interacts with its 2 million members. Some customer service functions at its eight regional offices could be replaced by teleconferences or Web-based applications for face-to-face meetings, she said.

McDonald’s Corp.’s U.S. sales recovered much of their lost ground in May after a 19 percent slump in April, evidence that consumers tired of home cooking were eager to get back into the drive-through lane. The world’s biggest restaurant operator said that same-store sales — a key gauge of success — fell only 5.1 percent last month from a year earlier. The decline was deeper in international markets but also showed improvement in May. Guest visits, which have broadly declined in recent quarters, remained negative, especially during the early breakfast hours, with millions of office workers staying at home.

— From news services

Coming today