Microsoft was able to disrupt the scheme through a recent court ruling, which allowed the company to take over domains used by the cyber criminals and prevent them from being used for cyberattacks, the post said.
The phishing attacks were executed by hackers who posed as employers and other trusted senders in emails that were sent to users of Office 365. The messages contained attachments that, when clicked, prompted users to grant access to a web application that resembled those “widely used in organizations.”
— Bloomberg News
CORPORATIONS
Philip Morris wins marketing approval
Philip Morris can market its IQOS products as reducing consumers’ exposure to harmful chemicals found in cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
IQOS heats tobacco rather than burning it, a process seen as less harmful than smoking conventional cigarettes. The FDA last year allowed IQOS, which is an electronic device that uses a tobacco plug, to be sold in the United States while it reviewed Philip Morris’s modified-risk product application.
The FDA on Tuesday said that available evidence shows IQOS’s production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals is lower that of regular cigarettes.
— Bloomberg News
RETAIL
Store visits dropped in U.S., Canada
Consumers pulled back from visiting stores in the United States and Canada last week, a new setback for retail’s tentative recovery amid the pandemic.
After more than two months of improvement, retail traffic worsened for the week ended July 3, down nearly 52 percent from the same period a year ago, according to location-data provider Prodco Analytics. That was down from a roughly 50 percent decline the week prior and erased gains made since mid-June.
The decline marks the first for North America store visits since April, shortly after the spread of the coronavirus prompted a widespread shutdown of retail stores. Stores remained closed for nearly two months before beginning to reopen in May.
— Bloomberg News