The company has said Halo Infinite, a first-person shooter and the sixth main game in the series, will launch alongside the console.

AD

Microsoft unveiled the game Thursday at an online showcase of its offerings for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft presented 22 games — including 10 that have never been shown before — that will be exclusive on Xbox.

AD

— Bloomberg News

MANUFACTURING

Nikola begins building truck factory in Ariz.

Nikola broke ground Thursday on a new electric-truck factory in Arizona.

The company expects the new plant to cost at least $600 million. Executives anticipate having less than $900 million in cash on hand — raised mostly through a reverse-merger in June — once they’re finished redeeming warrants to purchase Nikola shares.

In addition to making electric and hydrogen-powered semi trucks at the factory outside Phoenix, Nikola is investing in a number of other projects, including an alternative-fuel pickup called the Badger to be built by another manufacturer, a network of sustainable hydrogen fueling stations, and electric recreational vehicles.

AD

Nikola plans to start manufacturing battery-powered big rigs in Arizona by late 2021. It will add production of a hydrogen-fueled semi by late 2023.

AD

— Bloomberg News

STREAMING

Millions with HBO aren't activating Max

AT&T’s HBO Max, the new streaming service packed with movies and TV shows, is free if you already get HBO. Yet millions of existing customers haven’t bothered to subscribe.

The company announced Thursday that 4.1 million customers activated the HBO Max service within a month of its May launch. But that compares with at least 25 million HBO subscribers who could access HBO Max though a wholesale or retail channel.

HBO Max was created as a way for AT&T to compete with other streaming services and retain HBO customers who were fleeing traditional pay-TV packages. But the subscription numbers show the company has a ways to go in marketing the platform.

AD

It also means the original programming on HBO Max, such as the Anna Kendrick show “Love Life” and a new Looney Tunes series, aren’t finding as big an audience as they could.

AD

“We still have work to do to educate and motivate” people who get traditional HBO through a pay-TV provider to use HBO Max, new AT&T chief executive John Stankey said during an earnings call Thursday.

HBO Max launched May 27 at a price of $14.99 per month, the same price as regular HBO.

In total, HBO and HBO Max have 36.3 million customers, up from 34.6 million at the end of last year. HBO Max’s goal is to reach about 50 million U.S. subscribers in five years.

— Bloomberg News

AD

Also in Business

AMC Entertainment said on Thursday that it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid- to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet.” Britain’s Cineworld Group also pushed back its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back moviegoers in Britain at the end of this month. AMC is the world’s largest movie theater operator.

AD

Union Pacific on Thursday signaled caution on the U.S. economic recovery due to coronavirus infections. The largest publicly held U.S. railroad operator warned that it expects 2020 carload volumes to be down about 10 percent versus last year.

Vacuum maker Dyson said it will cut 900 of its 14,000 jobs globally as the coronavirus pandemic hits shopper habits. About 600 positions will be eliminated from the company’s British operations, which employ 4,000 people, a company spokesman said.