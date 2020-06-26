The tech giant will shutter more than 79 of its 83 stores worldwide, retaining only those in New York, London, Sydney and on its Redmond, Wash., campus, which will be redesigned as “experience centers.” All store employees will be given the opportunity to move to other positions, including in customer service, training and support at corporate offices or through remote work.

AD

Much of that business continued online, Porter wrote, while stores have closed because of the pandemic.

AD

Microsoft shares stumbled on the news during Friday trading, falling 2 percent to end the day at $196.33.

— Jacob Bogage

RETAIL

Nike plans layoffs, eyeing digital sales

Nike on Friday warned of job cuts as the world’s largest footwear maker ramps up efforts to sell directly to customers through its online and retail channels.

The planned layoffs come after the company on Thursday reported a $790 million quarterly net loss, its first in more the two years, as its wholesale business bore the brunt of footwear retailers and department stores shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AD

Chief executive John Donahoe told analysts on Thursday that the company would now aim for digital to account for 50 percent of its overall business, up from the 30 percent recorded in the reported quarter.

— Reuters

AD

CORPORATIONS

Survey: Executives prioritize shareholders

Returning money to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is the top priority for U.S. executives surveyed by UBS Group, even as they expect a sharp decrease in revenue growth.

Decision-makers are prioritizing paying shareholders over improving balance sheets, hiring, capital expenditures, and merger and acquisition activity, the UBS survey of 450 senior executives from public and private firms of all sizes found. The survey was conducted in late May.

AD

Since the Federal Reserve opened up the liquidity spigots with its corporate bond-buying facilities, America’s blue-chip companies have rushed to issue bonds at attractive rates, even though they’ve never been so indebted by at least one measure. Reducing debt levels, which many companies said they would do before the pandemic began, appears to now be an afterthought.

AD

— Bloomberg News

BANKS

JPMorgan targets racism by clients

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is cracking down on racism by its customers.

The bank is revamping a policy for dealing with abusive clients to include racism toward call-center employees as behavior that could warrant cutting ties with the customers.

AD

“We are specifically calling out race to remind specialists that we will exit customer relationships when warranted, regardless of how much money the customer has with us,” Tom Horne, chief operating officer for card services at the bank, said in an interview Friday.

The bank cut ties with at least four clients who were racially abusive to call-center representatives in a two-week span after the video of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police went viral and led to protests nationwide, said Kisha Porch, who leads JPMorgan’s call center in Tempe, Ariz.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Albertsons Cos. emerged from 14 years of private ownership by Cerberus Capital Management with a whimper Friday, as its shares failed to take off after a shrunken initial public offering. The stock opened in New York at $15.50, each having priced at $16, below the targeted price range of $18 to $20. Private equity firm Cerberus and other backers of the supermarket chain sold just 50 million shares to raise $800 million, having earlier offered 65.8 million shares to potential investors.

AD

Shale fracking crews are putting some of their pumps back to work as oil prices rebound. The number of active U.S. frack crews, which bottomed out at 45 last month, has since jumped to 78 last week, according to industry consultant Primary Vision. Shale explorers, which were already slashing frack work late last year amid shareholder pressure to spend less, brought activity to a minimum as oil prices plunged below zero in April.

AD