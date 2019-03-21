BEER INDUSTRY

MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch InBev

A fight between beer giants escalated Thursday when MillerCoors filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev, claiming the maker of Bud Light spent more than $13 million on a Super Bowl ad campaign designed to frighten people away from its Miller Lite and Coors Lite brands by deceiving them into thinking they’d be consuming corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup.

“To be clear, they will not,” MillerCoors said in a federal complaint filed in Madison, Wis.

MillerCoors sued for false advertising and trademark dilution. The beer maker is seeking damages and an order barring Anheuser-Busch from airing misleading ads.

MillerCoors claims Anheuser-Busch “singled out MillerCoors’ use of a common brewing fermentation aid, corn syrup,” to fool consumers who don’t know the difference between that and high-fructose corn syrup, a controversial sweetener used in soft drinks that’s been blamed for a surge in obesity.

Responding to the lawsuit, Anheuser-Busch said its campaign is truthful and designed to bring consumers “transparency” about what’s in the beer they drink.

Chicago-based MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch have the biggest U.S. market share at 24.8 percent and 41.6 percent, respectively.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla files lawsuits against ex-employees

Tesla filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a former engineer at the company, claiming he copied the source code for its Autopilot technology before joining a Chinese self-driving car start-up in January.

The engineer, Guangzhi Cao, copied more than 300,000 files related to Autopilot source code as he prepared to join China’s Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co., the Silicon Valley carmaker said in the lawsuit filed in a California court.

Separately, Tesla lawyers on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against four former employees and U.S. self-driving car start-up Zoox, alleging the employees stole proprietary information and trade secrets for developing warehousing, logistics and inventory control operations.

Cao, Xiaopeng and Zoox could not be reached for comment.

Tesla is building a vehicle-assembly facility in Shanghai, putting it in direct competition with Xiaopeng and other Chinese companies in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

