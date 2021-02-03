AD

The survey was conducted in September and October before a spike in coronavirus infections led to activity restrictions across the country later in the year. It captures how broad the impact has been on small businesses’ financial health, with 95 percent reporting being hit by the crisis.

Black business owners cited credit availability as a top concern for the next 12 months, while Asian and Hispanic owners said demand was the most important challenge.

— Reuters

LABOR

Company payrolls rose in January

U.S. companies added 174,000 jobs in January, a sign that the labor market may be gradually improving as coronavirus infections begin to ebb.

The data released Wednesday by ADP Research Institute suggests that the labor market may be starting to pick up again after employment fell in December.

The report precedes Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is projected to show that private payrolls grew by 105,000 in January after declining by 95,000 in December.

The gain in employment was led by services employment, which rose by 156,000, the ADP data showed. Payrolls of goods producers increased 19,000, led by construction.

The overall increase was across companies of all sizes. Medium-size companies added the most jobs, or 84,000.

ADP’s payroll data represents firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the United States.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Daimler to spin off its truck unit

Daimler AG plans to split up into the world’s largest makers of luxury cars and commercial vehicles, renaming itself Mercedes-Benz and separately listing its truck unit by year-end.

The plan to distribute a majority of Daimler Truck to shareholders was announced Wednesday.

The spinoff will appease investors who long advocated for the move, citing a stubbornly low valuation for the group company.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business



Papa John’s on Wednesday received the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the pizza chain and founder John Schnatter of defrauding shareholders by concealing its “toxic” workplace environment. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan said Papa John’s had no affirmative duty to disclose problems in its workplace, including accusations of sexual misconduct against Schnatter. The proposed class action against Papa John’s was led by the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System. It said the company inflated its share price over 4½ years by concealing problems and that the price fell during the summer of 2018 when the truth came out, causing losses for shareholders.

General Motors warned that a global semiconductor shortage will reduce production this year as the carmaker plans downtime at three plants, becoming the latest in a string of automotive companies affected by limited chip availability. The company said Wednesday that three North American plants, including one in Kansas and others in Mexico and Canada, will shut down the week of Feb. 8. It will also operate a factory in South Korea at half-capacity that week, it said.

Growth at U.S. service providers accelerated in January to an almost two-year high as a pickup in orders encouraged a rebound in hiring. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index rose to 58.7 during the month from 57.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. Service-industry employment, which includes leisure and hospitality, expanded by the most in 11 months. Fourteen service industries reported growth during the month, led by real estate, rental and leasing, construction and wholesale trade.