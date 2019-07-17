ECONOMY

Fed survey cites modest expansion

The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace, with job gains slowing somewhat and inflation remaining stable or slightly weaker, a Federal Reserve survey showed.

“The outlook generally was positive for the coming months, with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty,” according to the report released Wednesday.

The central bank’s Beige Book economic report, based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional Fed banks on or before July 8, said the labor market continued to tighten, putting some upward pressure on compensation. However, some manufacturing and technology firms in the Northeast reduced staff.

Despite the labor market’s continued strength, firms still struggled to pass on higher wages and new tariffs to customers. “Firms’ ability to pass on cost increases to final prices was restrained by brisk competition,” according to the report prepared by the San Francisco Fed.

The report noted that sales of retail goods “increased slightly overall,” though vehicle sales were flat. It said U.S. manufacturing was generally flat, with a modest pickup in a few districts.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Guide dog, flamingo among new emoji

Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emoji that of course include cute critters, but the tech giants also continue to push the boundaries of inclusion and diversity.

The announcement coincided with Wednesday’s World Emoji Day.

Apple is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick among 75 possible combinations of skin tone and gender. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.

And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Home building dropped in June

U.S. home construction slipped last month as an uptick in the building of single-family homes was offset by a big drop in apartment construction.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million in June, down 0.9 percent from 1.27 million in May. Construction of single-family homes rose 3.5 percent, but apartment building skidded 9.4 percent.

Applications for building permits, an indication of future construction, fell 6.1 percent last month to 1.22 million, the lowest since May 2017.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Three former makers of lead paint have agreed to a $305 million settlement with California county and city governments to mitigate poisoning dangers in old housing. Under the deal, disclosed in a filing in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday, Sherwin-Williams, Conagra Brands and NL Industries agreed to pay out the sum over six years. The companies did not admit wrongdoing under the settlement.

— From news reports

